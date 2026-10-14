New Delhi, Golf star Rory McIlroy on Wednesday backed the DP World Tour's handling of players amid uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf, saying it has been accommodating while protecting its business interests and has an opportunity to showcase international golf when the PGA Tour's schedule is less crowded.

With LIV in a state of flux, DP World Tour has been more than accommodating to players: Mcllroy

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The DP World Tour on Monday said players who sign up to LIV's 2027 season will not be allowed to be members of the Europe-based circuit. In addition, only golfers who are members of the DP World Tour are permitted to play for Europe in the Ryder Cup.

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"The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are working hard to find a suitable way forward with their strategic alliance. With LIV in such a state of flux, I think the DP World Tour has been more than accommodating to the players. Some have had conditions attached to their membership, including playing extra events," Mcllroy told reporters on the eve of the DP World India Championships here.

Deep Dive Can players who sign up for LIV Golf’s 2027 season remain DP World Tour members? The DP World Tour said players who sign up for LIV’s 2027 season will not be allowed to be members of the Tour. Only DP World Tour members are eligible to play for Europe in the Ryder Cup. Why does Rory McIlroy support the DP World Tour’s decision on LIV players? McIlroy said the Tour has been accommodating to players but is within its rights to change its rules to protect its business and future. He also said players must follow the rules of the tours they join. When will Anirban Lahiri decide whether to continue with LIV Golf? Lahiri said he is waiting for LIV’s situation and related processes to become clearer before making a decision. He added that his playing future will depend on what is best for him and his family.

Mcllroy, the former world No. 1, said the DPA World Tour has made right decisions to protect its business interest.

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{{^usCountry}} "This was always coming, and honestly, I believe the DP World Tour has made the right decision," said the Irish golfer, one of LIV's most fierce critics since its inception in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This was always coming, and honestly, I believe the DP World Tour has made the right decision," said the Irish golfer, one of LIV's most fierce critics since its inception in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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"The golf landscape has been changing constantly for four or five years. We've reached a point where players have to decide what matters to them and what they want to do. The Tour is within its rights to change its rules to protect its business and strengthen its future."

The Northern Irishman said players were required to abide by the rules and regulations of the tours they joined, adding that their leadership had the authority to amend those rules to protect their interests.

"The DP World Tour is a membership organisation, just as the PGA Tour is. Before your first event each year, you sign a document agreeing to abide by its rules and regulations. Everyone playing on those tours does the same thing. That isn't new," Mcllroy said.

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"The leadership of those organisations has the right to change the rules where it sees fit to protect its business and its interests. That's what the DP World Tour is doing."

A seven-time Major champion said the DP World tour has an opportunity to showcase international golf when the PGA Tour's schedule is less crowded.

"I've been saying for a few years that the DP World Tour has a wonderful opportunity between September and January to showcase the best of international golf. This week is a prime example, as was the Spanish Open last week, with Korea coming next," the 37-year-old golfer said.

"If the PGA Tour plays within a tighter timeframe, that gives this Tour an opportunity to shine and showcase places that might not previously have had that spotlight. That's something I want to support. It's why I'm here in India, why I enjoy going to Australia and why I play in the Middle East.

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"As much as I love the PGA Tour and have enjoyed success there, there's always a nostalgic feeling about returning to the DP World Tour. It's where I started and where I was given my opportunity. I want to help make these events as big and impactful as possible."

On returning to Delhi Golf Club, Mcllroy said: "It's looking good just as tight as I remember from last year. It's definitely different from the courses we're used to playing. There isn't much room off the tee, so you're hitting a lot of irons and being strategic with your tee shots."

"The rough is longer and thicker than last year, which will present a challenge. But if you're hitting irons off the tees, you shouldn't really be in the rough. That's what I'll be telling myself tomorrow," he noted.

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"It's great to be back. I had a wonderful experience last year, and I'm returning as a DP World global ambassador, deepening my relationship with the company that puts on this event and is also the umbrella sponsor of the DP World Tour. I'm very happy to be representing them and looking forward to the week."

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