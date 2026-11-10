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World Athletics releases entry standards for LA 2028

If more athletes achieve the qualification norm, a cut-off will be applied as per the number of slots allotted for each event.

Updated on: Nov 10, 2026, 22:14:31 IST
Written by HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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World Athletics on Tuesday published the automatic entry standards for the Los Angeles Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 15-30, 2028.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in the javelin during the World Athletics Diamond League. (AP)
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in the javelin during the World Athletics Diamond League. (AP)

The athletics programme in LA will comprise 23 women’s and men’s events each as well as two mixed relays – 4x100m, which makes its Olympics debut, and 4x400m.

As has been the case for recent outdoor global championships, the qualification system is based on a dual pathway. Rather than the previous 50/50 model, 40 percent of athletes are expected to qualify through entry standards and the rest through world rankings.

Should more athletes than that allotted by event achieve the entry standard, those with the best performance in the qualification period will get through. Achieving the entry standard thus does not automatically guarantee a quota place, WA said on its website. In such cases, no athlete will be qualified by world rankings.

Also Read: India's first GM Viswanathan Anand recalls the journey to 100 Grandmasters

For marathon, the qualification and ranking period runs from November 1, 2026 to April 30, 2028. For 10,000m, combined events, race walks and relays, the window is from December 19, 2026 to June 18, 2028. For all other events, the period runs from June 19, 2027 to June 18, 2028.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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