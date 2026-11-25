Bengaluru: Moments before the opening press conference of the Fide World Chess Championship, Javokhir Sindarov was apparently sneaking a peek at a football match on his phone under the table. Among those in the audience were a couple of Sindarov’s grandmaster seconds and two of Gukesh’s friends who have travelled to Geneva in an entirely different capacity – tech founder Shikhar Saxena and his wife, designer Charmie Kapoor.

Gukesh arrives for the match with coach Gajewski and friends Shikhar and Charmie. (Fide) more less

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The Bengaluru-based couple are there to keep the defending world champion company through the match. In addition to his coach, Polish grandmaster Grzegorz Gajewski, Gukesh wanted a bit of familiarity and laughter around him.

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Also Read: World Chess Championship: Gukesh, Sindarov Game 1 ends in tense draw

“I think in the last couple of years we’ve become very close…I like regularly visiting them in Bangalore and stuff like that,” Gukesh said in an interview with ChessBase in Geneva, explaining his decision to bring his friends along.

“They've helped me in different ways but mostly we just share a very close friendship. So, I thought it'll be quite fun if they accompany me and like you know like during the match it's also nice to sometimes have downtime with your friends laughing and with them you're laughing a lot so it's nice.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shikhar and Charmie, whom Gukesh described as his “best friends” at the press conference, are both IIT Guwahati graduates. Their friendship with Gukesh began in Bengaluru following an event of the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), and they bonded over a shared interest in tennis. The couple, incidentally, had hosted a chess tournament at their wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shikhar and Charmie, whom Gukesh described as his “best friends” at the press conference, are both IIT Guwahati graduates. Their friendship with Gukesh began in Bengaluru following an event of the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), and they bonded over a shared interest in tennis. The couple, incidentally, had hosted a chess tournament at their wedding. {{/usCountry}}

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In a World Championship match that can consume almost every waking thought for three weeks, there is perhaps something to be said for having people around with whom one doesn’t necessarily have to talk lines and variations with.

Apart from Gajewski, Gukesh has kept the identities of the rest of his team members under wraps. For the 2024 match against Ding Liren, his backroom team had a distinctly Polish flavour. In addition to Gajewski, there were grandmasters Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Jan-Krzysztof Duda and international master Jan Klimkowski. India’s Pentala Harikrishna and Germany’s Vincent Keymer were part of the team too, with five-time world champion Viswananathan Anand chipping in and mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton helping Gukesh deal with the psychological demands of the match.

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Is there an Indian grandmaster in the mix this time too? Perhaps someone who has known Sindarov since his childhood and whose understanding of the Uzbek’s chess goes back much further than his recent rise to the elite – someone like R Praggnanandhaa? Gukesh’s choice of Keymer as a second two years ago showed that a contemporary and rival could also be an ally.

Sindarov’s bid for the world title, meanwhile, has the contours of an Uzbek national project. Uzbekistan won the Olympiad gold twice – in 2022 and 2026 –in the last three editions. By his side in Geneva is grandmaster Mukhiddin Madaminov, who has worked with him since last year’s Fide World Cup. Also working with him are his coach Roman Vidonyak and grandmaster Nikita Vitiugov, who helped Ian Nepomniachtchi win successive Candidates tournaments. Fellow Uzbek grandmaster Shamsiddin Vokhidov is in Geneva too, though his role in the team hasn’t been confirmed.

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Present in the Swiss city is the man who put Uzbek chess on the world map – Rustam Kasimdzhanov.

Strikingly, compatriot Nodirbek Abdusattorov has helped him with preparation for the match. The two have grown up together, won Olympiad gold together twice and are now competitors at the highest level of the game. Sindarov is ranked no 4 in the world while Abdusattorov is number five in the world.

Close friend, Kazakh grandmaster and multiple-time women’s world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva, is by Sindarov’s side. The two were watching the World Championship match between Ding and Gukesh in 2024 when Assaubayeva made a rather audacious prediction.

“Sara said, I don't know, my intuition says to me: after two years you will play this match. I was laughing at this moment... Thanks a lot for saying these words, but I cannot even think about this because I need to work a lot!” Sindarov recalled in a Chess.com documentary.

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In a match that will test their chess and nerves, both players have brought to Geneva a little of what feels like home.