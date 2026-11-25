There is a peculiar intimacy to a 14-game World Chess Championship match. You spend hours in close proximity to each other – hearing each other breathe, trying to sense what the other is thinking and getting used to each other’s little quirks.

Game 1 in Geneva between Gukesh and Sindarov had ended in a draw more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After Game 1 in Geneva, which ended in a draw following a tense battle in the Berlin, defending champion Gukesh D and challenger Javokhir Sindarov were asked how they perceived each other’s psychological states. Gukesh can often be seen sitting with his eyes closed, seemingly meditating, while Sindarov, who spent considerable time in the players’ lounge during the game, has a habit of shaking his leg when seated at the board.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“I don't know, maybe there were a little bit of nerves also, but I think both of our habits are similar,” Gukesh responded. “In general, he taps his foot or shakes his leg, and I close my eyes, in any tournament, not just the match. It's just how we behave at the board.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why was the Gukesh–Sindarov World Championship match played without a glass enclosure? The intimate playing room at Fondation Martin Bodmer was not suited to a glass enclosure. Gukesh welcomed the change, saying spectators could see the players up close, and Sindarov was happy to have more people in the hall. What habits did Gukesh and Sindarov show during Game 1? Gukesh often closes his eyes while seated at the board, while Sindarov taps or shakes his leg. Both said these are habits they have in tournaments generally, not just during the championship match. How did Gukesh and Sindarov’s first World Championship game end? Game 1 ended in a draw after 38 moves, with three-fold repetition. Gukesh used the Berlin Defense as Black, and the game reached a tense endgame after the queens were exchanged early.

{{^usCountry}} “I do it in every tournament; it's not just here,” Sindarov said. “And also, I saw that all the players from India are always meditating, which for me is okay. I played many times with Arjun, Pragg, and Gukesh; maybe not many, but whenever we meet, he is also meditating.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I do it in every tournament; it's not just here,” Sindarov said. “And also, I saw that all the players from India are always meditating, which for me is okay. I played many times with Arjun, Pragg, and Gukesh; maybe not many, but whenever we meet, he is also meditating.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The bibliothecal setting at the Fondation Martin Bodmer, a heritage museum and research library, has players seated in a rather small room framed by bookshelves. Among the rare treasures in the library’s collection are the Gutenberg Bible and Shakespeare’s First Folio. A handful of spectators are allowed into the playing hall to watch the proceedings from the balcony above. A VIP day pass, which allows access to the playing hall for an hour, is priced at 299 Swiss francs (roughly ₹33,000). Spectators can be seen leaning over the balcony railings, watching the players at close quarters and even taking pictures on SIM-less phones provided by Fide to VIP pass holders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a departure from the set-up at several recent World Championship matches, the players aren’t seated inside a glass enclosure. The intimate dimensions of the venue don’t quite lend themselves to one. For Gukesh, who played inside a glass enclosure during his 2024 match against Ding Liren in Singapore, it is a welcome change.

“In the glass box, I'm used to seeing even fewer people in the room, so maybe this is a more welcome change,” Gukesh said. “In between, when the slots are changing, some people go out, some come in; sometimes there are some creaks on the floor, but nothing too distracting. I think it's quite nice that spectators get to experience the World Championship by actually seeing the players up close. I'm completely fine with that.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sindarov, who had earlier spoken of the prospect of getting bored without other games to look at, as he would at a regular tournament, seemed to welcome the additional company in the playing hall.

“As a professional, first of all, we need to be ready to play in any conditions. But in general, I'm happy that all the chess fans get the chance to watch the World Championship match closely. It's nice to have more people in the playing hall; otherwise, it would be too boring.”