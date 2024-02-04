 Qatar beat Uzbekistan on penalties to reach Asian Cup semis - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Qatar beat Uzbekistan on penalties to reach Asian Cup semis

Qatar beat Uzbekistan on penalties to reach Asian Cup semis

AFP |
Feb 04, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Qatar beat Uzbekistan on penalties to reach Asian Cup semis

Hosts and holders Qatar moved into an Asian Cup semi-final against Iran after beating Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham was the hero for Qatar after saving three penalties in the shootout.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Pedro Miguel dispatched their final penalty in front of almost 60,000 fans at the tent-like Al-Bayt Stadium north of Doha.

Qatar also missed twice in the shootout, with Almahdi Ali blazing horribly over.

Qatar had won their four previous games at the tournament but they were given a stiffer test by Uzbekistan, who some had tipped as dark horses to lift the trophy.

Qatar opened the scoring midway through the first half when captain Hassan Al-Haydos forced an own goal from goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov.

But Uzbekistan levelled just before the hour when Odiljon Hamrobekov broke free of the Qatar defence and drilled a shot into the corner of the net.

Qatar's opponents in the semi-final will be Iran, who beat pre-tournament favourites Japan 2-1 in the day's earlier quarter-final.

Qatar won the Asian Cup for the first time in 2019 and they went into the game on a run of 11 straight wins in the competition.

Forward Akram Afif was looking for his fifth goal of the tournament and he thumped an early left-footed shot that Yusupov managed to parry away.

Qatar kept up the pressure and broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Haydos wriggled clear in the box and hit a shot from a tight angle that Yusupov fumbled into his own net.

The goal spurred Uzbekistan into their first attack of the game and Otabek Shukurov almost scored when his deflected shot looped up over goalkeeper Barsham.

Qatar then had Mohammed Waad to thank when the defender threw himself at a last-gasp block to keep out Azizbek Turgunboev's goal-bound effort.

But Qatar continued to threaten at the other end and Yusupov kept out a point-blank header from Almahdi Ali with half-time approaching.

Jaloliddin Masharipov drove a shot just wide as Uzbekistan made a bright start to the second half and they got their reward with the equaliser minutes later.

Hamrobekov latched onto a loose ball and surged into the box before hitting his shot across the goalkeeper and in.

Both teams had chances to snatch dramatic winners in second-half injury time, and Qatar's Almoez Ali also went close as extra time drew to a close.

amk/pst

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On