Alcaraz's incredible gesture after Australian Open opponent retires; scripts another Open Era record with 4th round win

Carlos Alcaraz got one step closer to his hunt for an elusive Australian Open title, as he qualified for the quarter-finals in Melbourne on Sunday as American ace Jack Draper retired hurt. The Spaniard was leading 7-5 6-1 when Draper, who already received treatment after the first set, decided to quit the match and retired. Carlos Alcaraz had a special message for Jack Draper.

Ahead of his fourth round fixture vs Alcaraz, Draper had three five-set matches, and it looked like it was taking a toll on him as he failed to move freely in the second set.

Carlos Alcaraz pays tribute to Jack Draper

After the match, it was visible that the Spaniard was disappointed due to the action-packed vibe of the fixture until fatigue caught up on Draper. Alcaraz had a heartwarming gesture for his opponent, as he went to the camera to write, “You will be where you deserve. Get well soon, Jack!”

Alcaraz is currently ranked No. 3 in the ATP leaderboard and could possibly face Novak Djokovic. Last year, he won the French Open and Wimbledon, and also reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Other than Djokovic, his main focus will be on World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who he has faced ten times at ATP Tour level, leading 6-4.

Speaking after his win vs Draper, Alcaraz said, “For sure, he'll come back stronger, as he always does. I want to wish him a speedy recovery.”

Commenting on his current form, he stated, “I'm happy with the level I'm playing. On and off the court, I'm feeling really comfortable here. Physically, I feel great. Coming into the second week of a grand slam, it's really important to feel well physically. I'm ready, I'm doing the correct things. I'm excited about playing my second quarter-final here, hopefully I'll get further this year.”

The win also marked Alcaraz’s 10th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, and his next opponent will be either Djokovic or Jiri Lehecka. He also became the youngest player (21) in the Open Era to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-final at each of the four men’s singles Grand Slam events. Also, only legend John McEnroe (65) has bagged more men's singles Grand Slam victories in the Open Era in his first 75 matches than the Spaniard (64).