ATP Finals: Will Novak Djokovic make a late charge for Turin

The year-ending ATP Finals, to be played in Turin, surprisingly still has five slots to fill, and a big focus is on whether 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will make it to the prestigious eight-player tournament from November 15 to 22. Germany’s Alexander Zverev, enjoying a breakout year in which he won his first two Grand Slams, seven-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and American world No.4 Ben Shelton have secured their spots. Italy’s five-time Slam winner Jannik Sinner, who was the first to qualify, will miss out after ending his season early due to a lingering knee injury.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a break in play on his round of 64 match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (REUTERS)

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The Italian secured his place by reaching the Wimbledon final, where he beat Zverev. However, earlier this month, Sinner announced that he would not return to the court in 2026 as he continues to recover from the injury that has sidelined him since that victory.

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Zverev is riding high after making his Slam breakthrough, following upon his maiden Roland Garros title by claiming the US Open and securing the year-end world No.1 ranking for the first time.

Alcaraz, who won the Australian Open, qualified for the ATP Finals for the fifth time after reaching the US Open quarter-finals on his comeback from a right wrist injury. On Sunday, Shelton, who reached his first Grand Slam final in New York, qualified for the second consecutive year.

Candidates for the remaining spots

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{{^usCountry}} Flavio Cobolli is among the best-placed in the chasing pack. The Italian has enjoyed a strong season, highlighted by his ATP500 title in Acapulco and a run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flavio Cobolli is among the best-placed in the chasing pack. The Italian has enjoyed a strong season, highlighted by his ATP500 title in Acapulco and a run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals. {{/usCountry}}

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With 3,540 points, Cobolli holds a 381-point advantage over Spain’s Rafael Jodar, who currently occupies the final qualifying position. He can strengthen his position in the coming weeks with the European indoor swing reaching its decisive stage.

However, Cobolli cannot afford to relax, with Russia's Daniil Medvedev (3,420), American Frances Tiafoe (3,380) and Frenchman Arthur Fils (3,325) close behind. Jodar will feel the heat from Australia’s Alex de Minaur (2,880 pts) and Djokovic (2,840).

Medvedev has been building momentum after reaching the semi-finals in Beijing and Shanghai. The Russian is also among the contenders looking to earn valuable points in the European indoor swing.

The margins are tighter among those immediately below Cobolli and Medvedev. Tiafoe and Fils are separated by just 55 points, with both within striking distance of the Italian. Jodar is also close enough to threaten their positions, making every match in the coming weeks crucial.

In a nutshell, the scenarios will become clearer after the tournaments in Basel and Vienna, where 500 points are on offer, and in Paris, where 1000 points will be up for grabs.

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Jodar and De Minaur (2,880) remain firmly in contention, and both are capable of making a late surge. Jodar strengthened his case with a run to the Shanghai Masters final, earning 650points and moving ahead of De Minaur and Djokovic in the Race to Turin. The 20-year-old Spaniard will look to build on that momentum in his mid to make it to the season-ender for the first time.

Djokovic’s tough race

The Serb finds himself in an unfamiliar position. The man who has dominated men's tennis for years often secures his spot well before the final stretch of the season. This time, however, he sits 11th in the Race to Turin with 2,840 points.

His title in Beijing after a shock first-round US Open exit briefly revived hopes, but his defeat in the Shanghai Masters second round has checked that momentum.

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In a bid to revive his qualification chances, Djokovic has accepted a wildcard for Basel, where he will compete for the first time since 2011, before heading to Paris. The two tournaments offer a combined maximum of 1,500 points, which can give him a route to reach Turin. While Djokovic is always a threat, his recent physical struggles could complicate the race.

Those below Djokovic, too, are no pushovers — Tommy Paul (2,585 pts), Taylor Fritz (2,530), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (2,510) and Jakub Mensik (2,495).