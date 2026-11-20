Ben Shelton qualified for the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Thursday after Arthur Fils lost the first set of his match against world number one Alexander Zverev.

Ben Shelton of the U.S. reacts. (REUTERS)

Earlier American Shelton beat Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6 (10/8), 7-5, a win that meant Fils had to beat German Zverev in straight sets to snatch second place in the John McEnroe Group.

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Fils went a set behind in 35 minutes, with Zverev taking the lead 6-4 and was eliminated after losing 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).

Zverev has yet to lose a set in Turin and over the weekend will face the second-placed finisher of the other four-man group, the winner of Friday's game between Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe.

Zverev seemed to struggling with an ankle injury late in the match, having torn ligaments in the joint at the French Open in 2022.

"The ankle unfortunately is a topic for me that probably will stay until the end of my career with the injury I had four years ago," he said.

"I'm going to do everything I can with the physio and with my team to be ready on Saturday and to be painfree on Saturday," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Shelton joins Zverev, who is guaranteed to win the group, and Carlos Alcaraz in the last four. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shelton joins Zverev, who is guaranteed to win the group, and Carlos Alcaraz in the last four. {{/usCountry}}

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The American, 24, had to work hard against Jodar who held two set points in the first set tie-break. After clinching a hard-fought opening set that lasted over an hour, Shelton quickly broke Jodar's serve in the second.

Trailing 3-1 and then 4-2, the 10th-ranked Spanish newcomer mounted a comeback.

The 20-year-old levelled at 4-4 and then took a 5-4 lead but eventually wilted, losing three consecutive games and falling to his third defeat of the week in his debut at the elite season-ending event.

"It was really tough," said Shelton.

"Rafa is a great player. So many weapons and such a great competitor as well. I knew it wasn't going to be an easy match going in and I was happy to get through some tough moments in the first set, early, when I was down break points to get to the tie-break.

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"When I was in the tie-break, I felt confident. A tricky second set and being up a break and losing it. But I think I fought well and competed well. The 5-5 game was a dogfight and I am really happy to get that W."

Jodar said he was "super proud" of what he had achieved during a whirlwind breakthrough season.

"I didn't know what I was going to face and what we could expect in the first season," he said.

"I've given everything on court in every match that I've played. That is something that I'm very proud of, not giving up in any match.

"It's very difficult to compete against these types of guys. You have to pay a lot of attention to every detail. You have to play at a very high level, not having many ups and downs during the match.

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"That's what I've learned this year, that if you want to compete against the best players in the world, you have to have consistency during the tournaments and during the months to be at the top."

Meanwhile, world number three Alcaraz is awaiting the results of an MRI scan he underwent Thursday on a hamstring injury picked up in his win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.