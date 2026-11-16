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Carlos Alcaraz sweeps aside Frances Tiafoe in ATP Finals demonstration of force

Tiafoe had a nightmare debut match at the season-ending tournament, the 28-year-old having no answer to Alcaraz's speed and power.

Updated on: Nov 16, 2026, 20:16:51 IST
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Carlos Alcaraz looked in ominous form on Monday as he began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time by cruising past Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hugs Francis Tiafoe of the U.S. after winning his group stage match (REUTERS)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hugs Francis Tiafoe of the U.S. after winning his group stage match (REUTERS)

World number three Alcaraz took just over an hour to deal with American Tiafoe and show why he is the favourite to win the whole thing in Turin, where he was the beaten finalist last year.

Since returning in August from a wrist injury that kept him off the tour for four months Alcaraz has won three of the five tournaments he has entered, most recently the Paris Masters.

Tiafoe had a nightmare debut match at the season-ending tournament, the 28-year-old having no answer to Alcaraz's speed and power.

Only briefly in the second set did he look like challenging his opponent, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, when at 3-2 down he wasted three opportunities to break back.

Alcaraz, 25, can book his place in the semi-finals on Wednesday by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli, who in the absence of former world number one Jannik Sinner is the crowd favourite.

 
carlos alcarazatp final
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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