Carlos Alcaraz looked in ominous form on Monday as he began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time by cruising past Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his group stage match against Francis Tiafoe. (REUTERS)

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World number three Alcaraz took just over an hour to deal with American Tiafoe and show why he is the favourite to win the whole thing in Turin, where he was the beaten finalist last year.

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Since returning in August from a wrist injury that kept him off the tour for four months, Alcaraz has won three of the five tournaments he has entered, most recently the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz, 25, can book his place in the semi-finals on Wednesday by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli, who in the absence of former world number one Jannik Sinner is the crowd favourite.

"Sometimes I feel really comfortable," Alcaraz said.

"I feel like I'm better than the opponent in every aspect of the game.

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{{^usCountry}} "If I qualify to the semi-final or not, I think it's a great experience, a great week, getting experience," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If I qualify to the semi-final or not, I think it's a great experience, a great week, getting experience," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Tiafoe had a nightmare debut match at the season-ending tournament, the 28-year-old having no answer to Alcaraz's speed and power.

Only briefly in the second set did he look like challenging his opponent, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, when at 3-2 down he wasted three opportunities to break back.

In the late game, Cobolli went down 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev, Finals champion in 2020.

Off the court, Germany's Alexander Zverev received his ATP year-end No 1 trophy in Turin.

"It's a great honour to be holding this trophy, to be part of this celebration," said Zverev, who won his first two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and the US Open during the 2026 season.

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He also reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and made his first final at Wimbledon.

"To be the year-end No 1 is the most special thing. It's the biggest achievement of my career," Zverev said.

"I'm having the best year of my life and now, to be holding this trophy, is the perfect (end)."

Zverev heads into his second match at this year's ATP Finals on Tuesday -- against American Ben Shelton -- with a Tour-leading 66 victories.