 Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka seals easy win vs Iga Swiatek, reaches final | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka seals easy win vs Iga Swiatek, reaches final

AFP |
Aug 18, 2024 11:34 PM IST

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iga Swiatek in the women's singles semi-finals at the Cincinnati Open.

Aryna Sabalenka squandered nine match points but defeated world number one Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday, breaking through to her first final at the WTA and ATP Cincinnati Open. Four-time Cincinnati semi-finalist Sabalenka will rise to second in the WTA rankings with a week to go before the start of the US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates match point against Iga Swiatek.(Getty Images via AFP)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates match point against Iga Swiatek.(Getty Images via AFP)

Sabalenka will play Monday's final against the winner of a later match between Spain's Paula Badosa and US sixth seed Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka had a battle on her hands to close out the win, with Swiatek putting up a huge battle in the closing stages.

Third-ranked Sabalenka led 5-1 in the second set but Swiatek showed why she is ranked atop the WTA table as she repeatedly saved match-winners from her opponent.

Sabalenka was broken for 5-3 but finally claimed the hard-fought victory a game later with a concluding break of Swiatek on a return winner on her 10th match point after nearly two hours.

"I finally broke the barrier," Sabalenka said of her place in the title match.

"It was such a tough battle with Iga, and we also had to be patient with the weather."

Raindrops required the court lines to be dried by towels during several short interruptions. "On the match points I just had to tell myself that this is why she's world number one and will fight to the last point," Sabalenka said.

"I just had to keep doing the job and hopefully win."

The victory served as revenge for Sabalenka, who lost Masters-level clay finals to Swiatek in Madrid and Rome last spring.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka seals easy win vs Iga Swiatek, reaches final
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On