‘I’m hitting on my coach': Movie star Eiza Gonzalez shares pictures of boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov returning after injury

Grigor Dimitrov disappointed his many fans when he withdrew from the upcoming US Open, bringing to an end a very strong streak of 58 consecutive appearances at Grand Slam tournaments. The Bulgarian star had to withdraw due to a pectoral strain suffered during his Wimbledon clash against Jannik Sinner, where he had the world number one against the ropes. Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez have been dating since April 2025.(Instagram)

Nevertheless, good news for Dimitrov and his fans, presented via the Instagram stories of his partner and Hollywood actress Eiza Gonzalez. Dimitrov was seen already having returned to court, albeit in a more casual and low-key sense, as Gonzalez shared a series of images of the pair playing tennis together on her Instagram stories.

Gonzalez, the star of Netflix TV series ‘3 Body Problem’ alongside a range of action movies, captioned images of her being helped out by Dimitrov, playfully stating “I am hitting on my coach.”

Dimitrov and Gonzalez have been dating since April 2025, when the Mexican actress was seen in his player’s box during several important tournaments. Gonzalez isn’t the Bulgarian’s first high-profile romantic partner: he dated tennis superstar Maria Sharapova in the early 2010s, before a long-term relationship with American musical artist Nicole Scherzinger.

Gonzalez with consoling words for ‘love of my life’ Dimitrov

The connect between Gonzalez and Dimitrov was made clear following the 34-year-old’s heartbreaking retirement against world number one Sinner, after which he required medical attention in a hospital. Reposting an image of Dimitrov in a hospital bed recovering from his pectoral injury, Gonzalez penned a heartfelt public message hoping for his recovery.

“Love of my life. I couldn’t be more proud of you. You are BEYOND outstanding… This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger,” the Hollywood star had written on her Instagram story. Dimitrov was forced to walk off the court despite leading two sets to none, suffering a freak injury and leading to some truly heartbreaking scenes for one of the best-liked players on tour.

Good news, then, both for Gonzalez and Dimitrov as he marked his return to the tennis court and even found some time to ease himself back into playing condition before the latter stages of the tennis calendar. The Bulgarian has played some of his best tennis in recent years, living up to the potential that always seemed to evade him in his 20s.

The Wimbledon performance against Sinner is one tennis fans will remember for a while yet, but the hope will remain that the Bulgarian can truly contest for a grand slam title befitting one of the most exciting players on the tour, even in his veteran years.