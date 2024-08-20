 Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroid twice but will not be suspended | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroid twice but will not be suspended

AP |
Aug 20, 2024 07:47 PM IST

Jannik Sinner will not be suspended because an independent tribunal said it was not intentional.

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March and was stripped of prize money and points earned at a tournament in Indian Wells, California, but will not be suspended because an independent tribunal said it was not intentional.

Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the Rookwood Cup after defeating Frances Tiafoe of the United States during the men's final of the Cincinnati Open(Getty Images via AFP)
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the Rookwood Cup after defeating Frances Tiafoe of the United States during the men's final of the Cincinnati Open(Getty Images via AFP)

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the case on Tuesday.

Sinner won the Cincinnati Open on Monday and will be among the favorites at the U.S. Open, which starts in New York next week.

