Home / Sports / Tennis / Kei Nishikori wins in first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery

Kei Nishikori wins in first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery

AP |
Jul 26, 2023 09:18 AM IST

He returned to competition in June, winning a Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico.

Kei Nishikori won Tuesday in his first ATP Tour event in two years, beating Jordan Thompson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the Atlanta Open.

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a shot against Jordan Thompson during the first round of the ATP Atlanta Open (Getty Images via AFP)
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a shot against Jordan Thompson during the first round of the ATP Atlanta Open (Getty Images via AFP)

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan hadn't played on tour since Indian Wells in October 2021. He then underwent hip surgery in January 2022 and was out of action for more than 17 months.

He returned to competition in June, winning a Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico.

“I'm really happy the way I played today, because I mean a played a couple Challengers last couple of weeks, but today against Jordan it's a different level than playing in the Challengers," Nishikori said, "and first game I was like, ‘Oh, I have to play good today,’ and I did. I did quite well today.”

Nishikori, 33, has fallen to No. 439 in the ATP Tour rankings. He reached No. 4 in 2015, shortly after his semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open made him the first male Grand Slam singles finalist from Asia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out