Leander Paes stepped into an administrator's shoes last year when he became president of the Bengal Tennis Association. The Olympic medallist and one of India's biggest tennis stars is now in the fray for the vice-president's post in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections, with a vision to make the federation a professionally run organisation and empower the players.

Indian former tennis player Leander Paes arrives at the International Tennis Hall of Fame for an induction ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 29, 2026 (AFP)

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On Monday, Paes filed his nomination papers here for the post of vice-president in AITA, joining the core team of Chintan Parikh, the interim president, who is contesting for the top post, and Sunder Iyer, who is contesting for the secretary general's position.

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The other panel has former player and DLTA president, Rohit Rajpal, in the fray for president, besides Prashant Sutar (vice-president) and Gurcharan Singh (secretary).

While a governance crisis has engulfed AITA over the last few years, Paes said he feels saddened to see the sport in such a state in the country.

"We have come together because we want a very clean, positive narrative going forward with AITA. Whatever happened in the past needs to be cleaned up. We have to empower AITA, empower the state associations so that players can be empowered. The grassroots have to be nurtured and we have to get funding. This is going to be a player-focused association with the inclusivity of working with everybody," Paes told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} "I am really saddened that in the Asian Games, where we have been winning medals in tennis since 1990, India did not have a medal to show this time. Just look at the fact that in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, tennis is not even there. What reflection of tennis is it?" said the 18-time Grand Slam doubles champion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am really saddened that in the Asian Games, where we have been winning medals in tennis since 1990, India did not have a medal to show this time. Just look at the fact that in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, tennis is not even there. What reflection of tennis is it?" said the 18-time Grand Slam doubles champion. {{/usCountry}}

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With compatriots Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza, with whom he has won several Grand Slam titles in doubles, elected to the AITA executive council as Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, Paes's victory in the AITA election will bring the focus on player-turned-administrators. Asked whether it would be challenging to work with his compatriots as an administrator, Paes said:

"I have dealt with these challenges for years. They are the same human beings. As far as I am concerned, the playing field just changes, and it will now be administration. At the end of the day, it is about inclusivity. Rohan, Mahesh, Sania, and there are so many players -- not just us four -- who have dedicated their lives to tennis. Mahesh and I are different human beings, but what we have achieved together is huge. The same goes for Sania or Rohan, with whom I have won some great matches for the country. I feel there is a sense of respect, professionalism and inclusiveness to make it a healthy organisation, and all of us are accountable.

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"I know there will be some sticky wickets, some tough conversations, but at the end of the day sport is bigger than every human being. We must build systems for the development of tennis."

Paes said that if their panel, which goes by the name 'Tennis First', is elected to AITA, they will soon start groundwork to put systems in place.

"India is a large country, and we are looking at it as five zones. Each zone must have its own internal dialogue and internal leadership to professionally run the zone and give us feedback every quarter, be it on grassroots-level development, empowering players from rural areas, tournament schedules, financial matters or legal matters."

Governance needs overhaul: Parikh

"Firstly, somebody will have to understand accounts, finances and legal systems. They have run this like a family shop. Now, our responsibility is to see that we adhere to every kind of governance and transparency. We will have players in the executive committee, and we welcome them. We have to keep working at the grassroots level, searching for talent."

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Parikh said the previous regime ignored the game and that was why tennis is not part of the CWG 2030 programme, when Ahmedabad will host the Games.

"There are still four years. We are clear that we will approach the Commonwealth committee, which we have in Ahmedabad, to host tennis. We will talk to the Sports Ministry also."