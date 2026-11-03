Novak Djokovic hopeful of 'fresh start' for Serbia after students win election

Tennis star Novak Djokovic said on Monday he hoped Serbia's student movement would mark a "fresh start for the country" after its election victory over longtime leader Aleksandar Vucic.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic addresses the media during a press conference on day one of the Paris ATP Masters 1000. (AFP)

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On October 25, after nearly two years of anti-government protests, the student-backed list achieved a historic victory in snap elections called by Vucic.

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The poll results ended 14 years in power for Vucic's right-wing populist party.

The win for the student-led movement was the culmination of long-running protests sparked by the 2024 collapse of a railway station canopy in the city of Novi Sad that killed 16 people.

Djokovic had publicly supported student protests on several occasions.

"I'm not going to discuss or comment on the past. You know, past is past. Hopefully this is a fresh start for the country," Djokovic, 39, said at a press conference at the Paris Masters.

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{{^usCountry}} Djokovic had long avoided political comment but repeatedly voiced support for the student movement over the past two years. “Happy with these changes” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Djokovic had long avoided political comment but repeatedly voiced support for the student movement over the past two years. “Happy with these changes” {{/usCountry}}

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Those interventions saw him fall out of favour with the Serbian authorities and become a target of pro-government tabloids.

"I am patriotic, but I have always represented my people and not the government. There is a big difference in that," said Djokovic.

"I'm happy with these changes, and hopefully, you know, things will be great and prosperous for our country in the future."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion moved from Serbia to Greece last year.