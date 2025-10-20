‘Now it’s time to…': Novak Djokovic drops bombshell update on future plans, says ‘I really want to…’

Novak Djokovic finished fourth at the Six Kings Slam after retiring from his match against Taylor Fritz. The Serbian ace lost the first set (7-6) in 75 minutes and then decided to retire due to physical issues. Reports state that he is suffering from a groin injury, which he sustained at the Shanghai Masters. Novak Djokovic hits a return against Taylor Fritz during the third-placed match at the Six Kings Slam.(AFP)

Despite his disappointing retirement in Riyadh, Djokovic is aiming for a full recovery and plans to rest over the coming weeks. He could also miss next week's Paris Masters but is expected to feature at the ATP Finals in Turin.

"Now it’s time to rest and really address some of the issues I have with my body. Then, hopefully, I can play the last couple of tournaments of the season. Let’s see," he said, in Riyadh.

Speaking on his future plans, he said, “Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go. If you see across all the global sports, LeBron James, he’s still going strong, he’s 40, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tom Brady played till he was 40-something years old. I mean, it’s unbelievable. They’re inspiring me as well. So I want to keep going and that’s one of the motivations I have.”

Djokovic has been ranked as the world No. 1 in men's singles by the ATP for a record 428 weeks, and also finished as the year-end No. 1 a record eight times and has been ranked No. 1 at least once in a year for a record 13 different years. During his career, he has clinched 100 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including a record 24 majors, a record 10 Australian Open titles, a record 40 Masters, a record seven year-end c'ships, and an Olympic medal.