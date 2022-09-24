Home / Sports / Tennis / Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup 2022 after Roger Federer's retirement match

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup 2022 after Roger Federer's retirement match

tennis
Published on Sep 24, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Moments after Federer's retirement match, Nadal followed his "friend and greatest rival" in withdrawing from the event as well.

Team Europe's Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during their doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Team Europe's Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during their doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe (REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Moments after Roger Federer played his last and final tennis match of his career on the early hours of Saturday in London, in a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup, the Swiss tennis legend withdrew from the tournament. Matteo Berrettini has replaced him for the singles tie for Day 2's line-up in Laver Cup. Later, Nadal followed his "friend and greatest rival" in withdrawing from the event as well.

Nadal had arrived in London on Thursday, a day before his match alongside Federer, owing to "tough personal situation". He went straight to meet his teammates where the doubles match was confirmed before going for the gala dinner. Nadal barely had practice time. In the match, the pair lost 4-6 7-5(2) [11-9] to the Team World combination of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in what was Federer's final match of his illustrious career.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rafael Nadal could not hold back tears after Roger Federer's final match

Moments after the match, Nadal withdrew from the singles tie on Saturday. Cameron Norrie has replaced him in the line-up as he will take on Team World's highest-ranked player Taylor Fritz.

The Laver Cup confirmed on Saturday morning: "Matteo Berrettini will be stepping in for Roger Federer: 'I cannot wait to start.' Additionally, Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie."

“I am not doing well. It's been a tough time for me, I hardly slept, I was stressful. Luckily everything is okay and I was able to get here,” said Nadal in the post-match presser explaining the reason behind his withdrawal.

Both Berrettini and Norrie will be in action in the first session on Day 2 while Novak Djokovic will kick off the second session with his singles tie against Tiafoe. Djokovic will then combine with the Italian for doubles as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rafael nadal roger federer laver cup + 1 more
rafael nadal roger federer laver cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out