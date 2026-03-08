Rybakina holds off Baptiste in testing Indian Wells opener

Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina fended off a determined challenge from 43rd-ranked American Hailey Baptiste to reach the third round of the Indian Wells ATP and WTA Masters 1000 on Saturday.

The third-seeded Kazakh, who won the Indian Wells title in 2023, needed all of her patience and resolve in the face of an aggressive attack from Baptiste, but steadied herself in the final set to win 7-6 , 2-6, 6-2.

"It was a really tough match today, but I'm super-happy with the win," said Rybakina, who beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka to claim her second Grand Slam title in Melbourne in January.

After squandering an early break in the opening set, Rybakina fought off three set points to force the tiebreaker in which three forehand winners put her in command before she pocketed the set with another.

But Rybakina was broken twice in the second set, Baptiste taking advantage to serve it out after Rybakina double-faulted on break point to hand the American a 5-2 lead.

A shaky service game from Baptiste gave Rybakina a break for a 3-1 lead in the third and from there she was able to roll home.

"She played really well," Rybakina said. "She was staying aggressive. She has a good serve. I had my opportunities, didn't get them from the beginning and then I was struggling in the second set, was rushing a bit.

"There are things for sure to improve on.

Rybakina was just one of the top women's stars in action Saturday, along with second-seeded Iga Swiatek, defending champion Mirra Andreeva, and Dubai WTA 1000 winner Jessica Pegula.

Czech Karolina Muchova, winner last month in Doha, opened her campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anna Bondar.

World number two Swiatek takes on US qualifier Kayla Day. The Polish star lifted the trophy in Indian Wells in 2022 and 2024 and is hoping a return to a venue she loves will kickstart a season in which fell in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and in Doha.

Russian 18-year-old Andreeva, seeking to join Martina Navratilova as the only women to go back-to-back in Indian Wells, takes on Argentina's Solana Sierra.

Fifth-seeded Pegula of the United States faces Croatian veteran Donna Vekic in the night session on Stadium Court.

