Sachin Tendulkar makes huge Alcaraz commitment, draws unparalleled Federer comparison after Spaniard's Wimbledon win

Carlos Alcaraz continues to deliver on his immense talent and potential, as he became the first man in 20 years outside the 'big 4' to win a Wimbledon title. Alcaraz dethroned Novak Djokovic on the Serb's favourite court, at a tournament he had won four times in a row. It felt like a passing-of-the-torch moment, with the great champion Djokovic being undone by his much younger opponent. Only the Master Blaster could have come up with something as classy as this.(Getty Images)

It was another crowning moment for young Alcaraz in his short career so far, adding to his 2022 US Open trophy to earn him a second Grand Slam crown. He also became the most recently-born men's player to win two grand slam trophies, taking the title from Djokovic himself. Credit and compliments for the brilliant young Spaniard flew in from all over the sporting world, not just tennis as Alcaraz used the greatest stage of them all to beat one of tennis' greatest ever, and earned plaudits from legends of many different sports.

One such man to commend Alcaraz's achievement was a man who knows a thing or two about performing at the highest level from a young age. Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter account and praised Alcaraz, and perhaps paid him the greatest compliment an athlete could ask for. Tendulkar wrote: "What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We're witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis."

Beyond just his athleticism and shot-making ability, Alcaraz's mental fortitude was put to the test, but he proved himself to be a champion by passing with flying colours. Despite being taken down 6-1 in the opening set, the Spaniard came back to win the second set tiebreak, snapping Djokovic's streak of 15 consecutive tiebreaks won at grand slams.

Tendulkar also went on to add: "I'll be following Carlos' career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!”

Tendulkar's history with Federer

Tendulkar and Federer were great contemporaries as well as great friends during the peak of each other's careers, with each supporting each other in their respective sports. Tendulkar has often been present in the Royal Box for Federer's matches at the Championships, and there is a sense of mutual camaraderie between two of the greatest sportspeople in recent history.

Alcaraz has the weight of support behind him, and was already a crowd favourite on Centre Court during the final. He certainly appears to be the future of the sport, and his ability to beat Djokovic has truly earned him the crown as the number one player on the ATP tour.

Tendulkar had earlier also praised Djokovic, writing on Twitter "Mental toughness = Novak Djokovic. Despite having issues with his body, the mind continues to push him forward. What a player!"

Both players are expected to return to action with the North American hardcourt swing beginning in Toronto in August, gearing up for the US Open where Alcaraz will look to defend his title and Djokovic will look to extend his grand slam count by exacting revenge on his younger rival.

