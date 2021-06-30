Wimbledon 2021 Day 3: Andreescu knocked out; Djokovic, Murray in focus

WELCOME TO DAY 3 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: After an exhilarating second day at the All England Club in London, which saw a tearful Serena Williams retire through injury in the first set, Roger Federer surviving a scare, and rain playing a spoil sport, the action moves to the third day of Wimbledon 2021. On Wednesday, defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic will be in action alongside comeback man Andy Murray, a resurgent Bianca Andreescu among others. Make sure you don't miss any action from what promises to an exciting by keeping up with our updates.

1) Play begins- Off we go!

Play on the third day of Wimbledon began on time under cloudy conditions, with the temperature hovering around 15 degree Celsius (59°F).

Canadian fifth seed Bianca Andreescu started her opening match against France's Alize Cornet on Court Two and Italy's Matteo Berrettini began his first-round clash with Argentine Guido Pella on Court Three.

World number one Novak Djokovic, twice champion Andy Murray and Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka are also in action later, all playing their second-round matches on Centre Court.

2) Another upset! Andrescuu knocked out!

Alize Cornet upset Bianca Andreescu for the second time in two weeks by beating the fifth-seeded Canadian 6-2, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon. Cornet broke the former U.S. Open champion five times and sealed the victory by chasing down a shot and hitting a lob that landed just inside the baseline on match point.

3) Berrettini, Nishikori win.

Seventh-seed Matteo Berrettini beat Argentine Guido Pella 6-4, 4-6, 6-4,6-0 in their first-round match. Elsewhere, Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori soared past Alexei Popyrin 6-4,6-4,6-4. That was quite simple and straightforward.

4)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON