Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Murray, Swiatek in action, Djokovic vs Wawrinka Centre Court match in store
Live

Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Murray, Swiatek in action, Djokovic vs Wawrinka Centre Court match in store

Jul 07, 2023 03:21 PM IST
OPEN APP

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 5: Follow Live score and updates of Round 2 and 3 action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: With Wimbledon 2023 in full flow, Day 5 will see defending champion Novak Djokovic take on long-time rival Stan Wawrinka in the men's singles third round on Centre Court, in London on Friday. Meanwhile, men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will also be in action, facing Alexandre Muller in the second round and women's top seed Iga Swiatek will be up against Croatia's Petra Martic in the women's singles third round. Meanwhile, fan favourite Andy Murray will resume his second round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, leading 6(3)-7(7) 7(7)-6(2) 6-4. Among the other fixtures, even Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will be in action at the  All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates
Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Kostyuk, Swiatek, Alcaraz in action!

    Kostyuk will face Badosa in the women's singles second round and top seed Swiatek will take on Martic in the third round. Meanwhile, men's world no. 1 Alcaraz is up against Frenchman Muller in the men's singles second round!

  • Jul 07, 2023 03:19 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Wawrinka vs Djokovic

    Wawrinka is up against Djokovic in the men's singles third round. The pair have faced each other 26 times, with Wawrinka trailing 6-20. But he defeated Djokovic at three Grand Slam events, which he won, including two finals. Also, the pair have never faced each other on grass.

  • Jul 07, 2023 03:09 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Medvedev with a 6-3 6-3 4-4 lead

    Medvedev will be heading into his match with a 6-3 6-3 4-4 lead vs Mannarino, and is only two games away from victory.

  • Jul 07, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Murray leading

    Murray will need to build on his momentum today after his game got suspended on Thursday due to curfew. He needs to win one more set vs Tsitsipas to advance to the third round. Murray is leading with 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-4.

  • Jul 07, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Other key fixtures

    Court 18

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Paula Badosa (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - [15] Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER)

    Court 8

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - [Q] Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) vs [LL] Tamara Korpatsch (GER) - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, First Round - [25] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Jason Kubler

    Court 9

    Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - Marton Fucsovics (HUN) leads Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6(2), 6-3, 4-6 - Not before 5PM IST

    Court 11

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - Jule Niemeier (GER) vs Dalma Galfi (HUN) - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - Guido Pella (ARG) vs Roman Safiullin

    Court 14

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - Christopher O’Connell (AUS) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - 3:30PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) vs Ana Bogdan (ROU)

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [23] Magda Linette (POL)

    Court 15

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - [29] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs Anna Blinkova - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - [31] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) vs Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED)

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - [20] Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

    Court 16

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - [26] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

    Court 17

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Madison Brengle (USA) - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - Daniel Galan (COL) vs Mikael Ymer (SWE)

  • Jul 07, 2023 02:34 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Court 3 and Court 12 fixtures

    Court 3

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Quentin Halys (FRA)

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA)

    Court 12

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - [25] Madison Keys (USA) vs [Q] Victorija Golubic (SUI) - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - [11] Daria Kasatkina vs [19] Victoria Azarenka

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs [WC] David Goffin (BEL)

  • Jul 07, 2023 02:03 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Court 1 and Court 2 fixtures

    Court 1

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) - 5:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - [12] Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [Q] Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)

    Court 2

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - [9] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich - 3:30PM IST’

    Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - [3] Daniil Medvedev leads Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 4-4 - Not before 5PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [LL] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

  • Jul 07, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Centre Court fixtures

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA) - 6PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - Andy Murray (GBR) leads [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 - Not before 7:30PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [30] Petra Martic (CRO)

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

  • Jul 07, 2023 01:43 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of Wimbledon 2023. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon wimbledon championships wimbledon championship novak djokovic andy murray stan wawrinka stefanos tsitsipas tsitsipas carlos alcaraz Iga swiatek + 8 more

'Roger Federer’s not better than me': Tiafoe reveals epic Serena Williams rant

tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 01:59 PM IST

Frances Tiafoe revealed an epic rant by Serena Williams where she downplayed Roger Federer.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer click a selfie.
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates: Djokovic, Alcaraz, Murray, Swiatek in action

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 5: Follow Live score and updates of Round 2 and 3 action at the All England Club in London

Live Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates
tennis
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After Wimbledon comeback win, Kostyuk makes bombshell revelation about Ukraine

After defeating Maria Sakkari in her first round Wimbledon fixture, Marta Kostyuk made a bombshell revelation about her country Ukraine.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates beating Greece's Maria Sakkari during their women's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club.(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 12:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Alcaraz sends Wimbledon warning to Djokovic, explains French Open defeat

Carlos Alcaraz sent a warning to Novak Djokovic, ahead of his second round Wimbledon fixture.

Carlos Alcaraz sent a warning to Novak Djokovic.
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Wimbledon not only for top players’: Cornet’s accusation after loss to Rybakina

Alize Cornet feels they are not treated equally to the big names at Wimbledon, citing differences in treatment and ticket allocation.

France's Alize Cornet reacts after sustaining an injury during her second round match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Reuters |

'Will enjoy against Djokovic…': Wawrinka's hilarious jibe to Wimbledon reporter

Stan Wawrinka had a hilarious response when a Wimbledon reporter asked him about his next match against Novak Djokovic.

Stan Wawrinka was asked about his upcoming Wimbledon match against Novak Djokovic.
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 06:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Andy Murray inches away from beating Tsitsipas as Wimbledon heats up

Andy Murray moves within a set of beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a late-night Wimbledon thriller, while Liam Broady scores a huge shock.

Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he plays against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 06:54 AM IST
Reuters |

British wildcard Liam Broady stuns fourth seed Ruud in Wimbledon 2nd round

Liam Broady belied his 142nd ranking against Casper Ruud, who has reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals

Broady ripped through the decider to seal a memorable win.(AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 12:31 AM IST
Reuters |

Serve and volley: Not standard fare but a tactical ploy

Tennis romantics will take it, no matter the way and volume they come in

Serbia's Novak Djokovic about to serve.(Reuters)
tennis
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 08:08 AM IST
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai

Wimbledon finally dry after 3 days of rain, Wawrinka wins and gets Djokovic next

Wawrinka beat No. 29-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

Stan Wawrinka returns the ball to Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry during 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 10:00 PM IST
AP |

Federer's heart-melting wish for Nadal as Fedal's huge Wimbledon record ends

Roger Federer had a heart-melting wish for Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard missed this year's Wimbledon.

Roger Federer had a special wish for Rafael Nadal.
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘He has taken defensive tennis to new level’: Ruud on Djokovic's Wimbledon form

Having lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final, Casper Ruud pointed out why the Serbian is the favourite in the ongoing Wimbledon 2023 Championships.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) and Norway's Casper Ruud pose with their trophies after their French Open 2023 final.(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 03:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Novak Djokovic wary of Wimbledon opponent, it's not Andy Murray or Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic had special praise for a Wimbledon opponent, and it wasn't Andy Murray or Carlos Alcaraz.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic walks off the court after winning his Wimbledon second round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson.(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 03:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 Day 4 Highlights: Rybakina enters third round

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 4: Follow Live score and updates of Round 2 action at the All England Club in London.

Live Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4
tennis
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Federer's bombastic take on Djokovic aiming to match his Wimbledon record

With Novak Djokovic aiming to match Roger Federer's record tally of eight Wimbledon titles, the Swiss legend made a bombastic statement on the Serb.

Wimbledon: Roger Federer wished Novak Djokovic luck.
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out