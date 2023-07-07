Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Murray, Swiatek in action, Djokovic vs Wawrinka Centre Court match in store

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: With Wimbledon 2023 in full flow, Day 5 will see defending champion Novak Djokovic take on long-time rival Stan Wawrinka in the men's singles third round on Centre Court, in London on Friday. Meanwhile, men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will also be in action, facing Alexandre Muller in the second round and women's top seed Iga Swiatek will be up against Croatia's Petra Martic in the women's singles third round. Meanwhile, fan favourite Andy Murray will resume his second round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, leading 6(3)-7(7) 7(7)-6(2) 6-4. Among the other fixtures, even Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will be in action at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

