WTA Finals, world No.2, Grand Slam: Mirra Andreeva’s coming of age season

There's just one tiny issue surrounding Mirra Andreeva winning the WTA Finals. The champion of the season-ending women's tournament receives a brand new Mercedes. This champion, still 19, doesn't have a driver's license yet. The Russian has found a solution, though: ask the adults in her team to drive her around as, in her own words, a "passenger princess".

Mirra Andreeva poses with the Billie Jean King Trophy after defeating Elina Svitolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Andreeva won't be that for too long, and she certainly wasn't a passenger this season. Well in the driver's seat, she motored along in 2026, picking up a Grand Slam, a new career-high world No. 2 ranking on Monday, and the WTA Finals title through her undefeated desert storm at Indian Wells.

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The French Open champion took the year-ending trophy in her debut appearance, beating Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

It capped a stellar show by the Russian against top opponents in the finale. Andreeva did not drop a single set (only the third player after Chris Evert and Serena Williams to do so in their maiden appearance), won 61 games and lost only 26. At 19, she is the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004. Also Sharapova-esque? The youngest player to break into the top 3 since her compatriot.

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{{^usCountry}} If last season, headlined by her taking down Elena Rybakina, Svitolina, Iga Swiatek and the then world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka as the youngest WTA 1000 Indian Wells winner at 17, was a glimpse of things to come, this season has been about the coming of age for Andreeva. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If last season, headlined by her taking down Elena Rybakina, Svitolina, Iga Swiatek and the then world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka as the youngest WTA 1000 Indian Wells winner at 17, was a glimpse of things to come, this season has been about the coming of age for Andreeva. {{/usCountry}}

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"In 2025, I thought that was my best season. But 2026 is even better," Andreeva, coached by former Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez, told the WTA. "It's pretty hard to believe that I won four tournaments, a Grand Slam, the WTA Finals, and I'm number two in the world. It's amazing."

The teen remained a bit up and down in terms of her consistency and volatility on court, yet many of those ups were dazzlingly high.

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Starting the year with a title in Adelaide, the Australian Open and American hard-court swing did not quite go as well as the feisty competitor would have liked. The red dirt solidified her season. After winning the title in Linz and losing the final in Madrid, the Russian blazed through the draw in Paris to come out as the youngest women's singles French Open winner since Monica Seles. Andreeva was a Grand Slam champion – a tag many foresaw her wearing, and many foresee her with more.

Andreeva signed off the season with a 55-16 win-loss record. That's the most wins by any player on the WTA tour this year, going past the woman ranked ahead of her, Rybakina (54-14). Andreeva also matched Rybakina at the top by winning four titles and making six finals this season. The most recent, undoubtedly, was the most dominant.

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Much of the pre-Finals Andreeva talk revolved around Jessica Pegula's private chat with her coach during a practice session getting live-streamed. The American was heard calling the teen a "diva" who "needs to be humbled".

It was Andreeva that humbled the rich field. Svitolina was bagelled (6-0) in the first group match. So was Sabalenka in the second. Pegula, the world No.5 whom Andreeva faced for the first time, was handed just seven games.

"I think she's just very smart," Pegula said of the "diva". "Sees the court very well, moves well, anticipates well. She has a sneaky good serve."

She has also shown to be a quick learner. The teen was 1-5 against top 10 opponents this year coming into the WTA Finals. She lifted it to 5-5.

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World No. 10 Marta Kostyuk proved a tough nut to crack in Brisbane and the Madrid final, but Andreeva cracked her in the French Open semi-final. Sabalenka, the world No. 1 for most of the year, swept her aside in straight sets at the 2025 Australian Open, but Andreeva has since breezed past her twice. The experienced Svitolina had little trouble in defeating her at the year's first Slam in Australia, but Andreeva caused her plenty of trouble in beating her twice at the year's last tournament in Indian Wells.

That, in a way, sums up Andreeva’s season. She went from losing to a top player at the Australian Open to beating the same player twice at the WTA Finals. She went from starting the year as world No. 9 to ending it as world No. 2. She went from being the champion-in-waiting to a champion – of a Grand Slam and the WTA Finals.