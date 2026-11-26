San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy missed practice on Wednesday after hurting his ankle during last week's win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Brock Purdy missed practice on Wednesday. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) more less

Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy hurt himself in the second quarter of Sunday night's 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings but was able to remain in the game. He was not available for practice to begin the week of preparation for Sunday's division showdown against Seattle and is listed as day to day.

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“He can't go today so it's always a possibility,” Shanahan said if Purdy could miss the game against the Seahawks. “It's not a high ankle so it's day to day with it. We'll see how it goes.”

Purdy is coming off a stellar performance against the Vikings after throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns against one of the top defenses in the league to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

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Purdy leads the NFL with 118.2 passer rating and 9.0 yards per pass attempt, to go with his 23 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.

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{{^usCountry}} Mac Jones handled the first-team work in practice on Wednesday. Jones started eight games last season when Purdy was sidelined by turf toe and helped San Francisco post a 5-3 record during that time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mac Jones handled the first-team work in practice on Wednesday. Jones started eight games last season when Purdy was sidelined by turf toe and helped San Francisco post a 5-3 record during that time. {{/usCountry}}

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Receiver Mike Evans also sat out of practice on Wednesday as the 49ers are managing the Achilles tendinitis that sidelined him for three games. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck), receiver Jordan Watkins (groin), and defensive back Siran Neal (knee, foot) also didn't practice.

Defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Upton Stout (shoulder), and offensive linemen Austen Pleasants (knee) and Carver Willis (illness) were limited. Pleasants had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday after starting the season on injured reserve.

The 49ers also activated cornerback Nate Hobbs off the injured reserve list and placed right tackle Colton McKivitz on IR with a season-ending ankle injury. Receiver Brandin Cooks was re-signed to the practice squad after being cut last week.

Bosa not surprised by boos in Mexico

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Defensive end Nick Bosa said he wasn't surprised by the boos he got in Mexico City after his remarks last week about how they cheered.

Bosa was booed loudly when he was showed on the video board before the game on Sunday after saying the Mexican fans needed to be taught about how to cheer at NFL games. Bosa said he didn't want the fans to cheer constantly as they do in soccer but to reserve their loud chants to when Minnesota was on offense.

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Bosa said his intentions were “pure” and he didn't mean to offense anyone but the local fans were upset and made him know about it. Bosa said he expected that reaction but enjoyed his overall trip.

“I thought it was good,” he said. “I definitely didn't mean any harm with my comments. The environment was amazing like it was the last time I was there.”