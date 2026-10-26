Aaron Jones Sr. injures knee and questionable to return as Vikings defend slim lead vs Colts

Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver, injured his knee with at the end of the third quarter in the game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon.
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Jones Sr. injured himself with about four minutes left in the third quarter. He engaged in a tackle and struggled to walk after standing up. He went to the sidelines as the Vikings' medical staff attended to him. In a status update midway through the Quarter 4, the team confirmed that he is questionable to return with a knee injury.
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Here's the play in Sunday's NFL game where Aaron Jones Sr. speared to have injured himself.
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Aaron Jones Sr. has been playing with a sprained MCL since Week 2. Following the injury vs. the Colts, there is concern that the wide receiver may have suffered a Medical Collateral Ligament (MLC) tear.
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Aaron Jones Sr. has been playing with a sprained MCL since Week 2. Following the injury vs. the Colts, there is concern that the wide receiver may have suffered a Medical Collateral Ligament (MLC) tear.
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"Obviously no details yet on what the injury for Aaron Jones is yet, but could easily be the MCL," former ESPN analyst Zain Dhanani wrote.
Jones Sr. recorded eight carried for 26 yards before leaving the game with the knee injury.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.