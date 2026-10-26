Aaron Jones Sr. injures knee and questionable to return as Vikings defend slim lead vs Colts

Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver, injured his knee with at the end of the third quarter in the game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Jones Sr. of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after the game against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 4. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Jones Sr. injured himself with about four minutes left in the third quarter. He engaged in a tackle and struggled to walk after standing up. He went to the sidelines as the Vikings' medical staff attended to him. In a status update midway through the Quarter 4, the team confirmed that he is questionable to return with a knee injury.

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Here's the play in Sunday's NFL game where Aaron Jones Sr. speared to have injured himself.

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{{^usCountry}} Aaron Jones Sr. has been playing with a sprained MCL since Week 2. Following the injury vs. the Colts, there is concern that the wide receiver may have suffered a Medical Collateral Ligament (MLC) tear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aaron Jones Sr. has been playing with a sprained MCL since Week 2. Following the injury vs. the Colts, there is concern that the wide receiver may have suffered a Medical Collateral Ligament (MLC) tear. {{/usCountry}}

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"Obviously no details yet on what the injury for Aaron Jones is yet, but could easily be the MCL," former ESPN analyst Zain Dhanani wrote.

Jones Sr. recorded eight carried for 26 yards before leaving the game with the knee injury.

This story is developing.