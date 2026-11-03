Ben Arbuckle loses Oklahoma job but remains entitled to contract payments through 2028

Oklahoma's underwhelming campaign has led to another major shake-up within its offensive coaching setup.

Oklahoma Sooner parted ways with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. (Getty Images via AFP)

Following the Sooners' 42-25 defeat against South Carolina on Saturday, October 31, head coach Brent Venables decided to part ways with second-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, according to USA Today Sports.

Ben Arbuckle fired amid Oklahoma’s inconsistent season

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The move comes after Oklahoma endured a difficult stretch, dropping four games by the end of October despite beginning the campaign as the No. 9 team in the US LBM Coaches Top 25.

After recording two losses before September ended, Oklahoma's struggles continued into October with back-to-back defeats at home against Kentucky and South Carolina.

Saturday's loss left the Sooners with a 4-4 record, while their offensive production remains a major concern. They currently sit near the bottom of the SEC, ranking second-last in both average yards per game and total touchdowns scored.

Venables acknowledged doubts over offensive turnaround

After conceding defeat against South Carolina, Venables maintained that he believes the offence can be fixed.

However, he admitted that his assessment might not convince everyone, acknowledging that it "doesn't do a whole lot for everybody else" and that it's "very reasonable to think the exact opposite of what I'm saying."

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Through October, Oklahoma ranked 108th nationally in scoring, averaging just 22 points per game. The Sooners also stood 111th in total offensive production, managing 336.9 yards per contest.

Venables makes in-season coaching change again

This is not the first time Venables has dismissed an offensive coordinator midway through a season at Oklahoma. He previously fired Seth Littrell after seven games during the 2024 campaign.

With Arbuckle now out, tight ends coach Jason Witten is expected to assume the interim offensive coordinator responsibilities and take over play-calling duties, according to ESPN. The Sooners face another challenging assignment next Saturday when they travel to face No. 25 Florida.

Oklahoma faces financial obligation

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Arbuckle joined Oklahoma after completing the 2024 season at Washington State, with quarterback John Mateer also transferring from the Cougars to the Sooners during the same offseason to continue his collegiate career.

Arbuckle's departure also leaves Oklahoma with a significant financial commitment. He signed a lucrative three-year contract in February 2025, although the agreement between the two sides was initially reached in December 2024.

According to contract terms reviewed by USA Today Sports, the deal was worth an average of $1.5 million annually. Oklahoma is required to continue paying Arbuckle $125,000 per month for the remaining duration of his agreement.

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With 15 months left on his contract through January 2028, the university is obligated to pay him approximately $1.875 million. However, that amount would be reduced by whatever salary Arbuckle earns if he secures another coaching position during the remaining contract period.