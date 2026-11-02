Joe Fagnano college career and high school stats: A look at Ravens QB's football journey

The Baltimore Ravens suffered double blow to their quarterback depth during Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills, as both Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley were forced out of the contest with injuries in the first half. Joe Fagnano attended Williamsport Area High School Pennsylvania. (AP Photo)

With their top two quarterbacks unavailable, Baltimore had no choice but to turn to emergency third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie who was suddenly handed his first opportunity to take snaps in the NFL.

As Fagnano made his professional debut under unexpected circumstances, here's a closer look at his high school and college football journey.

Joe Fagnano's high school records Joe Fagnano attended Williamsport Area High School Pennsylvania, where he graduated with the Class of 2019.

During his high school career, he earned All-State recognition, was named Wyoming Area's Offensive Player of the Year and also represented his team in the East-West All-Star Game.

Joe Fagnano's college career stats Joe Fagnano's collegiate career spanned seven seasons, beginning with the Maine Black Bears in 2019.

The 25-year-old quarterback joined Maine as a freshman walk-on and went on to appear in 35 games, making 24 starts. Across his time at Maine which lasted till 2022, Fagnano completed 461 of 772 pass attempts (60%) for 5,655 yards, 46 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His performances earned him Second-Team All-CAA recognition in 2020.

He then moved to the University of Connecticut in 2023. He won Offensive MVP award at the 2024 Fenway Bowl during his time with the UConn Huskies.

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During his 24 appearances for the UConn Huskies, Fagnano completed 423 of 654 pass attempts, recording a 64.7% completion rate.

He accumulated 5,252 passing yards, throwing 48 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also contributed on the ground, rushing 93 times for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Joe Fagnano's breakout campaign The Williamsport native enjoyed the most productive season of his collegiate career during his final year, throwing for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns while recording just one interception.

His outstanding performances also brought considerable individual recognition, including semifinalist honors for the Davey O'Brien Award, the Gold Helmet Award and the Bulger Lowe Award, while earning consideration in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Fagnano signed with Ravens as an undrafted rookie Fagnano's journey across both programs provided him with extensive experience and opportunities to develop as a quarterback before entering the professional rank.

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The quarterback ultimately signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in April 2026, after he went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft.