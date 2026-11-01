Patriots' A.J. Brown injury setback leaves Mike Vrabel short of options ahead of Dolphins matchup
A.J. Brown initially participated on a limited basis on Wednesday, but his injury designation was updated to include the knee issue alongside the ankle sprain.
The New England Patriots are preparing for their Week 8 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as head coach Mike Vrabel looks to guide the team back to winning ways following last week's defeat to the Chicago Bears.
However, the Patriots have encountered another setback on the injury front, with star wide receiver A.J. Brown ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest, the team confirmed Saturday.
A.J. Brown sidelined for Week 8 divisional fixture
Brown's continued fitness concerns have become an issue for the Patriots since his arrival, with another injury setback leaving Vrabel's offensive plans facing further disruption.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a knee issue resurfaced for Brown during this week's practice sessions. “#Patriots WR AJ Brown, not spotted at practice today, is not practicing because of a knee issue that has flared up, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted on X.
The 29-year-old wide receiver initially participated on a limited basis on Wednesday, but his injury designation was subsequently updated to include the knee problem alongside the right high ankle sprain he suffered during the season opener, which had previously forced him onto injured reserve.
Ahead of Wednesday's practice, Brown admitted that his ankle was still bothering him and that he had not fully recovered his usual burst and explosiveness on the field.
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Nevertheless, he refused to use the lingering issue as an excuse, stating, "None of that stuff matters. I'm out here, so I'm going."
Patriots face limited receiver options
Brown's absence presents another challenge for an already depleted New England receiving group. With the wide receiver ruled out, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III are the only healthy wideouts remaining on the team's 53-man roster.
Brown's injury struggles continue
Brown previously missed four games because of his high ankle sprain before making his return to the lineup. However, his production has remained limited since coming back, with the wide receiver managing just six receptions for 75 yards on 16 targets across his two appearances.
The Patriots had also been relatively aggressive with Brown's workload after activating him from injured reserve on October 14. He played 102 of the team's 122 offensive snaps across the victory over the New York Jets on October 18 and the subsequent loss to the Chicago Bears on October 22.
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The latest knee concern has now interrupted his efforts to regain full fitness, leaving the Patriots without one of their primary offensive weapons for another important matchup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More