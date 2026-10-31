Ex-49ers player Joseph Williams arrested after foot Chase in West Hollywood, faces multiple charges
Joseph Williams, a former NFL running back, arrested after allegedly leading deputies from Los Angeles County on a foot chase.
A former NFL running back found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly leading Los Angeles County deputies on a foot chase through the streets of West Hollywood.
Joseph Williams, 33, who earlier played for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from deputies during a traffic-related encounter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies discover outstanding felony warrant
The incident reportedly began around 4 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea and Fountain avenues. Deputies initially approached Williams in connection with a possible speeding violation but allowed him to leave with a verbal warning.
However, authorities later discovered that Williams had an active felony warrant for allegedly receiving stolen property.
When deputies encountered him again and attempted to stop him, Williams allegedly ran away, triggering a foot pursuit through West Hollywood.
Los Angeles police catches up with Joseph Williams
The chase eventually came to an end on Formosa Avenue near Romaine Street, where deputies managed to catch Williams and take him into custody.
Following his arrest, Williams faced allegations of receiving stolen property, resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer, vandalism, trespassing, and violating the conditions of his probation or supervised release.
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$50,000 bail set for Joseph Williams following arrest
Williams is currently being held in connection with the outstanding felony warrant, with bail set at $50,000.
He was booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 2 at the LAX Superior Courthouse.
The case remains subject to further court proceedings.
In the 2017 NFL Draft, the 49ers chose Williams in the fourth round after he played at the University of Utah. Over two seasons, he participated in 19 games before being released by the team in 2018 due to injuries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More