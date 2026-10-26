Jalen Williams suffers ‘gruesome’ leg injury, leaving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in tears: Watch
Jalen Williams was removed from Oklahoma City’s game against the Clippers after injuring his lower leg late in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma City Thunder standout Jalen Williams was removed from the game following a lower leg injury sustained during competition against the L.A. Clippers. The moment proved profoundly moving, as his Oklahoma City Thunder colleagues struggled to maintain their composure.
J-Dub sustained the injury with 74 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' contest in Oklahoma City. During an attempt to drive toward the basket, he landed in an awkward manner, apparently suffering a severe leg fracture.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fights back tears
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visibly fought to suppress his emotions during the game, and understandably so.
“I just feel bad for him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s obviously going to be tough without a player like that. But he’s not gone for ever. He’ll be back better than ever, and we know it. We’ve just got to hold the fort down until he comes back.”
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‘We’re not doing great,’ says Thunder coach
The severity of the incident was underscored by the assessment of Brook Lopez, an 18-year NBA veteran who witnessed the occurrence from an uncomfortably close proximity. Lopez told The Ringer that the injury represented “the worst thing he'd seen on a basketball court in his career."
“We’re not doing great,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault stated after the game.
He further noted that the team would receive an update regarding the injury on Monday.
Did Kris Dunn hurt Jalen Williams on purpose?
During this time, former NBA professional Jim Jackson, who provides commentary for Clippers broadcasts, dismissed speculation regarding whether Kris Dunn deliberately caused injury to Williams.
"Kris Dunn is not a dirty player," Jackson stated following Los Angeles's 108-101 defeat.
"It's unfortunate that it has happened. We are sending prayers to him and his family and the organization."
NBA players react
The injury sustained by Williams reverberated throughout the professional basketball community. This incident exemplifies the type of unfortunate occurrence that frequently gains widespread attention across NBA social media platforms. Prominent athletes, including Tyrese Haliburton and Paolo Banchero, issued public responses to the event. The following represents their respective statements:
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More