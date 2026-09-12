Oregon Ducks vs Oklahoma State suspended due to lightning? Stillwater weather, kickoff time and latest update
Oregon vs Oklahoma State delayed by lightning in Stillwater as weather threatens kickoff, with fans awaiting news on when game resumes.
The Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys game has been delayed after lightning and severe thunderstorms moved into the Stillwater area. The matchup was scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, September 12, at Boone Pickens Stadium, but players were taken off the field during warmups as the weather worsened.
Oklahoma State has suspended kickoff until further notice, leaving fans waiting for a new start time. The team’s radio broadcast said kickoff was not expected before noon CT, but officials have not confirmed that as the new time. Here is the latest on the delay, Stillwater weather and when the game could resume.
Also Read: Who are Lane Kiffin’s children? All about LSU coach's kids Landry, Presley and Knox
Why is Oregon vs Oklahoma State delayed and when will the game resume?
The delay started during pregame warmups after lightning was reported around Boone Pickens Stadium. Rain also began falling as a storm system moved through the area, forcing players off the field for safety.
- Original kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (9 p.m. IST).
- Current status: Kickoff remains suspended because of lightning and thunderstorms.
- Possible restart: Oklahoma State radio said kickoff was not expected before noon CT, but there is no official new time yet.
- Weather concern: Stillwater could see more thunderstorms, while the heat index may reach 106°F later in the day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More