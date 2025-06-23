Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder have an NBA championship ring: Here's how much its worth and what's it made of

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2025 NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 on Sunday, at Paycom Center, marked their first championship since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008 and their second in franchise history (1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics). OKC managed to beat the Pacers 103-91 in Game 7. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrates after NBA championship win(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As soon as OKC won, several fans wondered how many rings Alex Caruso has. The defensive anchor has two, having previously won with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Estimated Worth of the 2025 Thunder Championship Ring

While specific details on the 2025 Thunder ring’s cost are not yet public, NBA championship rings typically range from $10,000 to $40,000, with high-end designs exceeding $100,000, depending on materials and customization. The Thunder’s 2025 ring, funded by team ownership, is expected to fall in the higher range due to the franchise’s milestone victory and Oklahoma City’s passionate fan base.

The 2023 Denver Nuggets ring, with 16 carats of diamonds, was valued at approximately $75,000–$100,000 per player.

Materials of the 2025 Thunder Championship Ring

Exact specifications for the 2025 Thunder ring are undisclosed, as the design process typically follows the Finals. However, based on recent NBA championship rings, it is likely crafted from high-quality gold and encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, or other precious stones.

The 2020 Lakers ring, Caruso’s first, featured 804 diamonds and 15.50 carats. The Thunder’s ring is expected to be similarly lavish.

On Sunday, reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to the championship. He finished off his season with 29 points and 12 assists, and the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers — who lost Tyrese Haliburton to a serious leg injury in the opening minutes — 103-91 in Game 7.

“It doesn’t feel real. So many hours. So many moments. So many emotions. So many nights of disbelief. So many nights of belief. It’s crazy to know that we’re all here, but this group worked for it. This group put in the hours and we deserve this," SGA said after the win.