Stefon Diggs rejects Christopher Griffith’s sexual assault claims, stands by controversial tweet
Stefon Diggs has denied Christopher Griffith’s allegations of unwanted advances and an arranged assault.
Stefon Diggs is pushing back against his male sexual assault accuser’s claims that he was offended by a tweet the NFL star posted, insisting that he has every right to express his anger because his statements were correct, TMZ reported.
In newly submitted court documents, the Washington Commanders wide receiver denied all allegations of misconduct made against him by Christopher Griffith.
Christopher claims Diggs drugged him and made unwanted sexual advances
Christopher, as previously reported by TMZ, alleged that he and Stefon were friends and claimed he was invited to the football star’s Maryland home in May 2023 to attend a celebrity basketball event. According to Christopher, Diggs allegedly drugged him and made unwanted sexual advances despite his refusal.
Christopher further claimed that, about a week later, Diggs arranged for associates to assault him after he rejected his advances.
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Stefon Diggs makes stealing allegations against Christopher
However, Diggs has firmly denied the accusations, maintaining that he neither made unwanted advances toward Christopher nor instructed anyone to attack him. He also claimed that Christopher attempted to steal clothing from his home, which ultimately led him to end their association.
Diggs initially filed a lawsuit against Christopher, accusing him of spreading false allegations that damaged his reputation.
Social media post in focus
Christopher later filed counterclaims, alleging that Diggs defamed him through a social media post made after the legal dispute began. He pointed to a tweet in which the NFL star wrote, “Lying on my name because he got caught stealing."
Diggs continued in the same post, “At the end when I prove this n**** a liar and a bitch ass n****, then what?"
In his latest court filing, Diggs maintains that his statements were accurate and argues that he cannot be held legally responsible for making comments he believes to be true. The legal battle between the two men remains ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More