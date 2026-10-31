Stefon Diggs rejects Christopher Griffith’s sexual assault claims, stands by controversial tweet

Stefon Diggs is pushing back against his male sexual assault accuser’s claims that he was offended by a tweet the NFL star posted, insisting that he has every right to express his anger because his statements were correct, TMZ reported. Washington Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs denies allegations of sexual misconduct and arranging an assault made by Christopher Griffit. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In newly submitted court documents, the Washington Commanders wide receiver denied all allegations of misconduct made against him by Christopher Griffith.

Christopher claims Diggs drugged him and made unwanted sexual advances Christopher, as previously reported by TMZ, alleged that he and Stefon were friends and claimed he was invited to the football star’s Maryland home in May 2023 to attend a celebrity basketball event. According to Christopher, Diggs allegedly drugged him and made unwanted sexual advances despite his refusal.

Christopher further claimed that, about a week later, Diggs arranged for associates to assault him after he rejected his advances.

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Stefon Diggs makes stealing allegations against Christopher However, Diggs has firmly denied the accusations, maintaining that he neither made unwanted advances toward Christopher nor instructed anyone to attack him. He also claimed that Christopher attempted to steal clothing from his home, which ultimately led him to end their association.

Diggs initially filed a lawsuit against Christopher, accusing him of spreading false allegations that damaged his reputation.

Social media post in focus Christopher later filed counterclaims, alleging that Diggs defamed him through a social media post made after the legal dispute began. He pointed to a tweet in which the NFL star wrote, “Lying on my name because he got caught stealing."

Diggs continued in the same post, “At the end when I prove this n**** a liar and a bitch ass n****, then what?"

In his latest court filing, Diggs maintains that his statements were accurate and argues that he cannot be held legally responsible for making comments he believes to be true. The legal battle between the two men remains ongoing.