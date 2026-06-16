Stefon Diggs drops major hint on next landing spot, teases possible homecoming: 'Figuring it out…'

He told Fox5DC that he would be excited to play in front of Commanders fans, adding that discussions have already been taking place regarding a potential move.

It appears that a return to his hometown of Washington is his preferred destination, and he has also suggested that Commanders fans are eager to see him join the team.

Coming off a productive season with the Patriots that included a Super Bowl run, Diggs continues to be viewed as a proven high-impact receiver capable of contributing to a contender immediately.

As of now, no team has stepped in to sign him, leaving Diggs still available in free agency as training camp approaches. However, a deal is expected to materialize sooner rather than later. '

Stefon Diggs has been without a team since March, after the New England Patriots released him despite a strong season in which he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.

“It’s a lot of hopes. We’re kind of figuring it out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me, like damn, it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans,” the 32-year-old wide receiver said.

Diggs’ Washington roots and Commanders link possibility The Washington Commanders continue to be strongly linked with adding more wide receiver depth ahead of the new season.

General manager Adam Peters has yet to act on any of the circulating rumors and may ultimately stand pat if the young receivers behind Terry McLaurin keep developing well.

The situation remains uncertain and difficult to read from the outside. Still, veteran free agent Stefon Diggs appears optimistic about the possibility of a return to his hometown.

Diggs was raised in Gaithersburg, played his college football at the University of Maryland, and has often expressed his strong ties to the Washington region.

Also read: Is Stefon Diggs' next move finalized? Ex-Bengals star makes big claim after WR's social media hint

His brother, Trevon Diggs, a cornerback and former Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, is also currently a free agent.

When the duo were recently asked about the possibility of both eventually wearing Commander's uniforms, Stefon only added fuel to the speculation, saying, "That's what everybody is talking about right now. We gonna talk about it real soon though."

Still productive at 32 Now 32, questions have naturally emerged about whether Diggs is past his peak, but his performance last season suggested he still has a lot left in the tank.

He finished the year with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards, securing the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career.