‘Best in the world’: Fans buzzing as Napheesa Collier lights up Sparks vs Lynx game

Napheesa Collier lit up the Sparks vs Lynx game and the WNBA, quite literally. Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots the ball against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center on June 8, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Minnesota Lynx power forward scored an astonishing 26 points in the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks, a tally matched by the whole opposition combined.

The Lynx went into the half-time break leading by 58-26, with Napheesa Collier scoring 26 points. She also had six assists and a similar number of rebounds for her team.

Even the WNBA acknowledged the insane performance through their X account, saying, “Napheesa Collier can't be stopped... absolute domination vs. the Sparks”.

Fans watching the Sparks vs. Lynx game were astonished by the performance and absolutely buzzed with praise for Collier.

“Napheesa Collier has the same amount of points as the entire LA Sparks,” a fan wrote.

“God I could watch Napheesa Collier play basketball all day long,” another fan wrote.

“We have to call Napheesa Collier the best player in the W. She is absolutely insanely good,” a fan opined.

“Napheesa Collier has as many points as the Sparks have as a team rn. And it’s only the first half. She does not give a shit about these folks families. She’s MVPhee,” another fan said.

“Napheesa Collier is responsible for 41 of the Lynx’s 58 points at halftime. That’s 70.7%. She has scored 26 of those points on 10-12 shooting and assisted into 15 of them with her six assists. Minnesota leads by 32 over the Sparks. Special stuff,” came an analysis.

Napheesa Collier ended the game with a total of 30 points for the Lynx. She also managed to give a total of six assists and got eight rebounds. The Sparks tried to launch a comeback in the second half, but the Lynx had already blown them far away. The Sparks vs Lynx game ended with Minnesota winning 101-78.