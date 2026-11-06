Blue Jays react as Anthony Santander's controversial posts targeting Abdul El-Sayed spark outrage

The Toronto Blue Jays have addressed the controversy surrounding outfielder Anthony Santander after he faced widespread criticism for sharing two anti-Islamic videos on Instagram. The posts, which targeted Muslim communities and Democratic politician Abdul El-Sayed, sparked backlash among baseball fans and raised questions about the organization's commitment to inclusivity.

Anthony Santander faced criticism after sharing anti-Islamic videos on Instagram. (AP)

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Santander shared the videos on Wednesday, a day after Democrats secured significant victories in the U.S. midterm elections, including El-Sayed's victory in Michigan's Senate race.

Anthony Santander's Instagram posts spark outrage

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According to Marley Dickinson of Offside, Santander reposted two controversial videos on his Instagram story. One carried the caption, "America voted for Sharia Last Night," while the second was titled "Islam is not peaceful."

The first video, originally shared by the Instagram account @theamericantruthproject, alleged that Muslim candidates elected to public office were extremists seeking to introduce Sharia law in the United States. The video also featured an image of El-Sayed.

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{{^usCountry}} The second clip showed a Christian minister making negative generalizations about Islam, describing the religion as violent and claiming that there was "no such thing as kind Muslims." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second clip showed a Christian minister making negative generalizations about Islam, describing the religion as violent and claiming that there was "no such thing as kind Muslims." {{/usCountry}}

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Although Santander deleted both posts shortly after sharing them, screenshots had already circulated widely across social media. Fans subsequently criticised the outfielder, questioning his judgment and calling on the Blue Jays to address the situation.

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Blue Jays release statement on the controversy

The Blue Jays responded to the incident on Thursday, emphasizing that Santander's personal social media activity does not reflect the team's principles.

In a statement shared with Offside, a team spokesperson said: “Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization's values and beliefs.”

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However, the organization did not announce any disciplinary action against Santander following the controversy.

Blue Jays' past controversy raises questions

This is not the first time Toronto has faced criticism involving a player's social media activity.

In 2023, former Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass came under fire after sharing a post supporting boycotts of companies associated with the LGBTQ+ community. Bass later issued an apology, but the organization designated him for assignment shortly afterward.

The latest incident involving Santander has once again brought the team's stance on inclusivity and player conduct into the spotlight.

Santander's future in Toronto already uncertain

The controversy comes at a difficult time for Santander, whose future with Toronto was already attracting attention because of his injury problems.

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The 32-year-old signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2025 season. However, his time on the field has been limited, with the outfielder appearing in only 54 games for the franchise.

A shoulder injury kept him out of the entire 2026 season, leaving him focused on recovery and a potential return in 2027. He still has three years remaining on his lucrative contract.

While the Blue Jays have publicly distanced themselves from Santander's social media activity, the reaction from fans could add another challenge as he looks to rebuild his standing with the organization and its supporters.