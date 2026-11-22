Tom Jackson, a Denver Broncos legend who earned fame as a broadcaster with ESPN after his playing career ended, has passed away. Chris Berman, Jackson's longtime broadcasting partner at ESPN, announced the news of his death Sunday morning on ESPN.

Former Broncos legend and ESPN broadcaster Tom Jackson died at 72. (Ed Werder on X) more less

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According to NBC affiliate News 9, Tom Jackson died unexpectedly in Ohio on the evening of November 20, Friday. According to Berman, ESPN was informed of Jackson's death after the 75-year-old's daughter reached out to the Broncos' chief communications officer Patrick Smyth, notifying him. She specifically requested that the death be announced at the Sunday morning NFL wrap show on ESPN that Jackson hosted alongside Berman for 29 years.

Tom Jackson underwent surgery recently

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Tom Jackson's cause of death was not revealed. However, Ron Egloff, Jackson's former teammate at the Broncos, recently had back surgery. Egloff revealed that he met Jackson before the latter's back surgery.

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“The last time I saw him he was talking about his back and he was going to have surgery. Seventy-five, that's too young," Egloff said. He added that the death was a surprise and said he “never would have expected that one. We have guys that are getting to that age but never thought Tommy would go that quick."

Ron Egloff did not disclose what caused the 75-year-old to undergo back surgery.

Chris Berman, after he made the on-air announcement, issued a statement on Jackson's death saying everyone is "stunned" by it.

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"I'm stunned, we're stunned and you're stunned. We've lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson," Jackson's statement, published by ESPN, read. "I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown. It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it.

"We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week."

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A lifelong Cleveland, Ohio, native, Tom Jackson was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL draft. He went on to become an integral part of the Broncos' acclaimed "Orange Crush" defence. The veteran linebacker played 191 regular-season games spanning 14 seasons, recording 20 interceptions and 40 sacks.

The name Orange Crush was made popular by sportswriter Woody Paige, using it first time in 1977. It emerged after defensive coordinator Joe Collier switched Denver from a 4-3 formation to a 3-4 formation.