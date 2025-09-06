Christian McCaffrey injury update: When will 49ers star return amid calf issues? Latest here

San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey gave limited participation during Thursday’s (September 4) session, as listed by the official injury report. This raised concern bells given his calf issue last season, which limited him to playing no more than four games. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs during practice at the team's NFL football training camp(AP)

Here is the latest update on McCaffrey’s injury

Tom Pelissero weighs in

“The latest on #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown, #Chargers RB Najee Harris, and #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey — a surprise addition to the injury report entering Week 1. @gmfb @nflnetwork,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero posted on his social media handle.

"I do not get the sense based on the conversations I've had so far that there are alarm bells going off about Christian McCaffrey at this point," he said during the interview, as reported by The Sporting News. "If there is any player you are going to take precautions with if he feels something in practice, it's the guy who's arguably your best player and missed most of last season because of a variety of different elements.

"We also know that calf injuries can be tricky," Pelissero explained. "At times, they are precursors to Achilles injuries. McCaffrey had issues with both his Achilles last year. Again, I do not get the sense that this is DEFCON 1."

How does it affect the 49ers?

Last season, McCaffrey rushed for 202 yards on 4.0 yards per attempt and caught 15 passes for an additional 146 yards, despite being limited to four games due to his injury. Fans and analysts alike are speculating on whether his current injury could rehash this past trauma and the effect this could have on his and the 49ers' graph this season.

In case of McCaffrey’s absence, the onus of playing the role will likely fall on Brian Robinson Jr. The final 49ers’ injury report is due to be released on Friday (September 5), as head coach Kyle Shanahan addresses the media.

By Stuti Gupta