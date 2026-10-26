Chuba Hubbard’s quiet second half vs Buccaneers frustrate Panthers fans and sparks injury concerns

The Carolina Panthers suffered a heavy 43-13 home defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, running back Chuba Hubbard’s struggles after halftime also caught fans’ attention, as he failed to record any rushing yards in the second half. Disappointed supporters took to social media to express their frustration with his performance.

Chuba Hubbard’s struggles after halftime also caught fans’ attention. (Getty Images via AFP)

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One fan tweeted, “Got damn is Chuba Hubbard f-cking dead? Zero second half yards ...wtf”

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Another fan wrote, “Who told the Panthers that I bet on Chuba Hubbard anytime TD?”

Hubbard finished the game with seven carries for 33 rushing yards and no touchdowns. Although his second-half production was disappointing, there was no indication of an injury concern, as the Panthers had not released any statement or confirmation suggesting that he was dealing with an injury.

This story is being updated.