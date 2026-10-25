Troy Aikman reveals stance on Cowboys return as Jerry Jones backs his NFL future

A move into an executive role could also put the Dallas Cowboys in the conversation, given Aikman’s history with the franchise. He led Dallas to three Super Bowl titles during his playing career, making a potential reunion an intriguing possibility.

However, after a quarter-century in broadcasting, Aikman seems open to exploring a different path. Speculation has grown that he could pursue a front-office position, an avenue he briefly explored this year while serving as a consultant to the Miami Dolphins.

Aikman is in the final year of his ESPN contract, having spent the past five seasons calling Monday Night Football alongside Joe Buck. The two have worked together for 25 years, dating back to their time at Fox.

Troy Aikman appears to be approaching a major turning point in his career, though the former quarterback has yet to decide what his next move will be.

Aikman, in a recent conversation with Cowboys insider Mike Fisher, acknowledged that a return to Dallas might not be realistic. However, he said he would consider the possibility if Jerry Jones were willing to discuss it with him.

"I would welcome any conversation with Jerry, and quite honestly I don't know if there ever would be an opportunity," the 59-year-old said.

He added, "But if Jerry came to me and felt in his heart that I could lend some services that would help make them better, I'd have a hard time not taking a good look at that."

Aikman explores possibilities beyond broadcasting During the conversation, Aikman said he does not believe his career is nearing its end, while acknowledging that his next move could take him away from the broadcast booth.

He has also hinted at the possibility of joining a team’s front office if the right broadcasting opportunity does not materialize.

"I'm still young. I feel great. I do feel there's another frontier. Maybe that's Eight Beer. Maybe that's what that is. I started it since I first made those comments. But I still believe it could very well be something else. And what that might be, like, I'm not talking in code by any means; I'm not real sure,” he said.

Also read | Shedeur Sanders risks losing Browns QB job as insider reveals potential depth chart development

Aikman further stated, “Maybe it's a continuation of broadcasting with some other network, which would be exciting to me. Maybe it's doing some work with an organization.”

He said he enjoyed his time working with the Miami Dolphins during the offseason and remains open to new opportunities as he considers what his next career move could look like.

Jerry Jones backs Aikman’s career options Earlier this week, Jerry Jones weighed in on Aikman’s potential future beyond broadcasting.

“And he's so really relatively speaking, he's in his youth, as careers go. And he's very capable of doing any one of a number of things, certainly anything to do with football. I don't know of any area short of getting back out on the field. I don't know of any area that Troy Aikman wouldn't be qualified and competent to go into,” Jones had said.

Aikman’s Monday Night Football partner, Joe Buck, secured a six-year contract extension worth more than $100 million earlier this year. However, discussions over a possible new deal for Aikman and ESPN have yet to get underway.

Also read | Jalen Hurts' 'blood clot' could cost him more than just a season. Sports medicine expert explains why

Aikman’s next career move remains uncertain, and there is still time for the situation to develop. ESPN is set to televise its first Super Bowl this season, leaving several months for the network and Aikman to reassess their plans.