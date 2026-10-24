Shedeur Sanders risks losing Browns QB job as insider reveals potential depth chart development
Shedeur Sanders remains Deshaun Watson’s backup on Cleveland’s depth chart, but Dillon Gabriel’s return could put his position in jeopardy.
Shedeur Sanders could see his role with the Cleveland Browns change as the team prepares to reintegrate Dillon Gabriel into the lineup.
Sanders had already fallen behind Deshaun Watson in the quarterback competition, which continued well past mid-August. Now, with Dillon Gabriel beginning to work with the second-team offense, Sanders could be at risk of losing his backup spot as well.
Latest update signals Sanders could lose QB job
Sanders has been backing up Deshaun Watson this season, but ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo reported that Gabriel has started taking reps with the second-team offense.
Sanders is still listed as Watson’s backup on Cleveland’s official depth chart. However, Rizzo’s report about the quarterback reps suggests his position in the pecking order could shift once Gabriel returns to the active roster.
Gabriel suffered a back injury during Cleveland’s final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve on August 30. The Browns designated him to return and opened his 21-day practice window on October 6, giving the team until October 27 to activate him.
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If Cleveland fails to do so by that deadline, Gabriel will remain on injured reserve and be ineligible to play for the rest of the 2026 season.
Todd Monken explains decision to favor Watson
Meanwhile, Browns head coach Todd Monken recently explained why he chose Watson over Sanders in the quarterback competition.
“I think what we saw as a collective staff was his best. When you looked at his best, I think you try to look at what a player's best is and then try to minimize the weaknesses. I think that's with every player. … I think that's what we saw with Deshaun, Monkey explained on Ryan Clark's "The Pivot" podcast.
"It wasn't like Shedeur didn't have his fair share of great plays, but we just saw a little bit more from Deshaun at the top end. And it still is, it's a work in progress," the coach added.
Trade speculation grows around Sanders’ future
The latest developments have added to the uncertainty surrounding Sanders’ future with Cleveland. The 24-year-old quarterback recently signed with Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports after entering the NFL without representation.
With the trade deadline drawing closer, the move has prompted questions about whether the rookie quarterback could be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.
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Sanders was also reportedly absent from a gathering Watson held with Browns teammates after their win over Baltimore. A change of scenery could offer him a better chance to compete for playing time, particularly if Gabriel moves ahead of him on the depth chart.
Still, neither development confirms that Sanders has asked the Browns to trade him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More