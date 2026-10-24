Shedeur Sanders risks losing Browns QB job as insider reveals potential depth chart development

Sanders is still listed as Watson’s backup on Cleveland’s official depth chart. However, Rizzo’s report about the quarterback reps suggests his position in the pecking order could shift once Gabriel returns to the active roster.

Sanders has been backing up Deshaun Watson this season, but ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo reported that Gabriel has started taking reps with the second-team offense.

Sanders had already fallen behind Deshaun Watson in the quarterback competition, which continued well past mid-August. Now, with Dillon Gabriel beginning to work with the second-team offense, Sanders could be at risk of losing his backup spot as well.

Shedeur Sanders could see his role with the Cleveland Browns change as the team prepares to reintegrate Dillon Gabriel into the lineup.

Gabriel suffered a back injury during Cleveland’s final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve on August 30. The Browns designated him to return and opened his 21-day practice window on October 6, giving the team until October 27 to activate him.

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If Cleveland fails to do so by that deadline, Gabriel will remain on injured reserve and be ineligible to play for the rest of the 2026 season.

Todd Monken explains decision to favor Watson Meanwhile, Browns head coach Todd Monken recently explained why he chose Watson over Sanders in the quarterback competition.

“I think what we saw as a collective staff was his best. When you looked at his best, I think you try to look at what a player's best is and then try to minimize the weaknesses. I think that's with every player. … I think that's what we saw with Deshaun, Monkey explained on Ryan Clark's "The Pivot" podcast.

"It wasn't like Shedeur didn't have his fair share of great plays, but we just saw a little bit more from Deshaun at the top end. And it still is, it's a work in progress," the coach added.

Trade speculation grows around Sanders’ future The latest developments have added to the uncertainty surrounding Sanders’ future with Cleveland. The 24-year-old quarterback recently signed with Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports after entering the NFL without representation.

With the trade deadline drawing closer, the move has prompted questions about whether the rookie quarterback could be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

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Sanders was also reportedly absent from a gathering Watson held with Browns teammates after their win over Baltimore. A change of scenery could offer him a better chance to compete for playing time, particularly if Gabriel moves ahead of him on the depth chart.

Still, neither development confirms that Sanders has asked the Browns to trade him.