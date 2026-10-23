Puka Nacua’s availability for Raiders vs Rams doubtful as WR leaves practice early with calf injury

Being listed as a limited participant is common for players who leave practice early due to injury, leaving Nacua’s availability for the Rams’ Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders uncertain.

ESPN reporter confirmed and tweeted on X, “Rams WR Puka Nacua left practice today. He will be listed as limited with a calf injury on the injury report.”

Wide receiver Puka Nacua reportedly cut Thursday’s practice short because of a calf issue. He was officially listed as a limited participant, with no further details available about the severity of the injury .

The Los Angeles Rams have suffered a major blow as they prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Rams already moved multiple starters to injured reserve this week, and their offense could now face another setback.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is scheduled to speak to reporters Friday and could offer further clarity on the star wide receiver’s status.

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As things stand, Nacua is unlikely to receive a better designation than questionable for the upcoming matchup.

Rams WR depth tested The 25-year-old wide receiver previously missed Weeks 2 and 3 because of a hip/groin injury before returning in Week 4. He quickly regained his form, recording consecutive 100-yard performances against the Eagles and Bills.

The Rams have struggled with injuries throughout the season.

Los Angeles is also short on options at wide receiver after Davante Adams suffered a hamstring injury late in the Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Adams is expected to be sidelined for six to 10 weeks, adding to the team's growing injury concerns.

If Nacua is unavailable as well, the Rams could face a major shortage of proven options at the position. Their remaining wide receivers include Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Alex Bachman and Tutu Atwell.

Rams’ injury crisis continues to deepen The Rams are dealing with a growing injury crisis, with several key players expected to miss significant time.

Kicker Blake Grupe, who was brought in earlier this week to replace Harrison Mevis, suffered a torn ACL in the loss to Arizona and will miss the remainder of the season. Defensive tackle Poona Ford has also been ruled out for the year after tearing his triceps.

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The setbacks continue on defense, with Kobie Turner expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a groin strain.

Linebacker Nate Landman added to the list of concerns Wednesday after sustaining a concussion, further stretching a roster already dealing with injuries to defensive stars Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.