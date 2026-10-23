Jamal Wallace suspended indefinitely by Utah amid rape and intimate video sharing allegations

Utah has indefinitely suspended senior defensive tackle Jamal Wallace following his arrest on a Class A misdemeanor charge related to the alleged “distribution of an intimate image”. Utah has indefinitely suspended senior defensive tackle Jamal Wallace. (Instagram @99problems.xf)

Wallace is also the subject of a rape investigation, with allegations that videos connected to the incident were circulated on social media, ESPN reported.

Utah suspends Jamal Wallace indefinitely The university addressed the matter in an official statement which read, "We were made aware of the situation with Jamal Wallace on Oct. 11 and he was immediately placed on an indefinite suspension from the program," the university said.

"We take these matters seriously. As this is a pending legal matter we have no further comment at this time," the statement further stated.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Wallace was taken into custody on October 11 after a woman accused him of rape and alleged that videos of the incident had been shared through her Snapchat account.

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According to a probable cause affidavit cited by the Deseret News, Wallace rejected the accusations of “forcible sodomy, rape, and distributing the intimate images” during questioning by police.

What are the allegations against Jamal Wallace? According to a probable cause statement cited by multiple outlets, the woman told police that she and Wallace had been in an on-and-off relationship. She alleged that during a conversation about their relationship on October 9, Wallace sexually assaulted her and struck her several times.

As per the affidavit cited by Deseret News, the woman alleged that Wallace used her phone to record the alleged assault and then sent the video to five people without her consent or knowledge.

Salt Lake police reportedly located recordings of the incident and determined that Wallace had possession of the phone when the videos were made.

Jamal Wallace not charged yet As of Wednesday evening, Wallace had not faced any charges stemming from the rape allegations. He was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest on October 11, with the investigation still underway.

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