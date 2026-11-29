Chandigarh, A delegation of the Punjab government comprising ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh, Harbhajan Singh and other leaders on Sunday reached Varanasi to participate in the celebrations marking the 650th 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ravidas. Punjab ministers reach Varanasi for 650th 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ravidas more

As part of the year-long celebrations, the Punjab government will flag off a Shobha Yatra, covering approximately 1,232 kilometres, from Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, on November 30.

The four-day religious procession will traverse multiple states before culminating at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib on December 3, according to an official statement.

Finance Minister Cheema said that, under a special initiative of the state government, the 650th 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ravidas is being celebrated on a grand scale across Punjab.

Four major 'Shobha Yatras' will commence from different directions across the state and culminate at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib. "One of these Shobha Yatras will begin tomorrow, , from the sacred land of Kashi, Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, for which Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, party leaders and a large number of devotees have reached the holy city," he said.

Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh said it is a blessed moment for the entire community to celebrate the Prakash Purab of Guru Ravidas across the world.

"We have arrived in Varanasi to participate in the commemorative events and pay obeisance at the sacred land associated with Guru Maharaj," he said.

"I thank the Sangat and the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for their efforts in organising celebrations on such a grand scale.

Special religious yatras will also be undertaken across Punjab to mark this historic occasion. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire Sangat and pray for the well-being, prosperity and continued progress of all," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.