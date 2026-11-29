Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.