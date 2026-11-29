Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Sunday met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and proposed a joint fight against the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, calling for Opposition unity to defeat the ruling party and dislodge the current dispensation in the state. CPI general secretary D Raja described the 2027 UP polls as particularly significant because of its likely impact on the country’s political direction. (File) more

Accompanied by party colleagues from Delhi, Raja said he and the SP chief discussed the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and at the national level. “We agree on fighting the elections together and believe that the present BJP government should be removed in the forthcoming elections. If we want to save Uttar Pradesh and Indian democracy, the BJP must be defeated, and the Yogi government must be removed from power,” he said.

He described the 2027 UP polls as particularly significant because of its likely impact on the country’s political direction. Raja also referred to the assembly elections due in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, calling them important, but stressed that the UP contest would have wider national consequences.

According to Raja, both sides agreed that all secular and democratic parties, including the Left, should join hands against the BJP and its allies. He said Akhilesh Yadav, as the leader of the state’s largest secular democratic party, should take the lead in coordinating with other parties. “He (Akhilesh) also expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Left and other parties,” Raja added.

On seat-sharing, Raja said the details would be worked out amicably, as both sides wanted to avoid any misunderstanding.

He reiterated that the CPI would participate fully in the electoral contest. “We will fight. We are a political party and will not stay away from the electoral battle. We expressed our support for him and our willingness to work and fight together,” he said.

During the visit, Raja also criticised the Centre over the Women’s Reservation Bill. He pointed out that the legislation had been passed by both Houses of Parliament but was yet to be implemented. “Why has the Modi government not taken any steps to implement it? The government has shown neither seriousness nor sincerity and is now linking women’s reservation with delimitation and the census,” he said.

Raja added that there was no clarity on the timeline, composition or terms of reference for the proposed Delimitation Commission.