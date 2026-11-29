BSP national coordinator Akash Anand on Sunday targeted the BJP government over its alleged expenditure on publicity, unemployment and vacant government posts, while accusing the Samajwadi Party of compromising on Dalit dignity during its tenure. Addressing a rally in Kanpur, he also pitched for a fifth term as chief minister for BSP supremo Mayawati, describing her as “mazdoor ki beti” who rose to the highest political office in the state. He also questioned the SP’s commitment to Dalit self-respect and social justice. BSP national coordinator Akash Anand accused the BJP of prioritising publicity over jobs, education and women’s safety. (ANI Photo) more

Anand also announced Avadhesh Kori as the BSP candidate from the Bilhaur seat.

Addressing the gathering at Ram Sahay Inter College in Bairi village, Anand said Mayawati’s political journey proved that a worker’s daughter could reach the highest office in the state. He said the Constitution had given every citizen the power of one vote, enabling Mayawati to become chief minister four times. He appealed to voters to bring her back for a fifth term.

Taking on the BJP government, Anand claimed that around ₹7,000 crore had been spent on advertisements and publicity over the past ten years, while more than 13 lakh government posts remained vacant. He said over two crore young people in the state were struggling to find employment and alleged that paper leaks and delayed investigations into recruitment examinations had cost them valuable years.

On women’s safety, Anand cited NCRB figures to question the government’s record on crimes against women and murders. “Women and daughters want security, not videos,” he said.

Turning to the SP, Anand accused it of using its PDA slogan to seek votes while compromising on Dalit dignity during its previous tenure.

Referring to the renaming of several districts under SP governments, he said the Bahujan community would not compromise on its self-respect.

Targeting the Congress, Anand accused the party of historically neglecting BR Ambedkar. He alleged that the Congress had defeated Ambedkar in an election and did not confer the Bharat Ratna on him when it was in power.