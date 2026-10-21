Commanders’ WR depth takes a hit as Terry McLaurin suffers season-ending knee injury

The Washington Commanders dealt a setback to Terry McLaurin’s availability after the wide receiver sustained a significant knee injury in Monday night’s 23-17 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Terry McLaurin is set to undergo surgery to repair the injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. (Getty Images via AFP)

McLaurin had an air cast fitted to his leg before being taken off the field on a cart, fueling concerns that the injury could sideline him for an extended period.

MRI confirms season-ending injury

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McLaurin’s injury represents another major setback for Washington’s offense. On the morning of October 20, NFL and ESPN insider Ian Rapoport reported that the wide receiver was feared to have sustained a serious knee injury that could end his season.

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{{^usCountry}} An MRI Tuesday confirmed that McLaurin had torn his patellar tendon during Washington’s Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran receiver is set to undergo surgery to repair the injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An MRI Tuesday confirmed that McLaurin had torn his patellar tendon during Washington’s Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran receiver is set to undergo surgery to repair the injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. {{/usCountry}}

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Rapoport confirmed on X, “WR Terry McLaurin has suffered a torn patellar tendon and is done for the season, the MRI revealed. A brutal injury and a long road back.”

Quinn expressed concern over McLaurin’s condition

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Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had expressed concern about the severity of the injury after Monday night’s game, acknowledging that it “could be significant.” “There’s fear,” Quinn said.

How McLaurin suffered the knee injury

McLaurin was forced out of Washington’s Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup after injuring his knee in the opening quarter. The injury appeared to occur without contact while McLaurin was running a route against 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

As he moved toward the sideline, his left knee appeared to buckle, prompting him to clutch it in pain. Washington subsequently ruled the veteran receiver out for the rest of the contest.

McLaurin’s stats and upcoming Commanders schedule

Despite missing Washington’s Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a hamstring injury, McLaurin has posted 15 catches for 230 yards and one touchdown this season.

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The 31-year-old was drafted by Washington in the third round in 2019 and has remained with the franchise throughout his NFL career.

The Commanders will have a bye week before returning to action against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 1.