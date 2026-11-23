The Jacksonville Jaguars were involved in a closely contested matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday, but remained behind on the scoreboard throughout before eventually suffering an 18-23 defeat.

Parker Washington appeared to pull off a touchdown catch, only for the officials to overturn the play. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) more less

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However, one of the game's biggest talking points came when wide receiver Parker Washington appeared to pull off a touchdown catch, only for the officials to overturn the play.

Jaguars challenge fails to overturn ruling

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Trailing 20-6 early in the fourth quarter, Trevor Lawrence connected with Washington in the back-left corner of the end zone. The receiver appeared to make an impressive leaping grab while securing the ball and getting both feet down near the boundary, seemingly completing the touchdown.

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{{^usCountry}} The officials initially ruled the play incomplete, and Jacksonville opted to challenge the decision. However, the review upheld the on-field ruling, with Washington deemed to have failed to complete the catch. The NFL's replay assist system, which is designed to correct clear officiating mistakes without requiring a coach's challenge, also did not intervene to overturn the call. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials initially ruled the play incomplete, and Jacksonville opted to challenge the decision. However, the review upheld the on-field ruling, with Washington deemed to have failed to complete the catch. The NFL's replay assist system, which is designed to correct clear officiating mistakes without requiring a coach's challenge, also did not intervene to overturn the call. {{/usCountry}}

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With the touchdown taken off the board, the Jaguars had to settle for a field goal, cutting the Giants' advantage to 20-9.

CBS analyst questions ruling

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The decision drew scrutiny, including from former NFL referee and CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, who disagreed with the ruling and said during the broadcast that he believed Washington had made the catch.

“I did not think he lost possession of the football... I think it’s a touchdown, fellas,” Steratore said.

Fans and analysts slam touchdown ruling

The controversial decision sparked widespread outrage on social media, with fans and analysts questioning why Washington's apparent touchdown was not awarded.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a slow-motion replay of the play, expressing disbelief over the ruling and tweeting, "How on earth is this not a Parker Washington TD?!"

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Former NHL player and Barstool Sports co-host Ryan Whitney also weighed in, suggesting the call further reinforced his belief that the NFL was rigged. He posted, "So that no TD call on the blatant Parker Washington catch has me firm on the nfl is rigged bandwagon"

Football analyst and podcaster Dave Kluge was equally frustrated with the decision, pointing to Washington's apparent control of the ball and multiple body parts touching the ground in bounds. He tweeted, "Parker Washington had three feet, a knee, and a shin down in bounds with the ball clamped in his hands but it isn't a touchdown?"

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Fans also flooded social media with reactions, with one user criticizing the officiating by writing, "That's a bad call, definitely a touchdown."

Another user expressed disbelief over the decision, commenting, "I hate blaming refs but that is insane"

Another fan accused the officials of favoring New York, posting, “Refs tryna make sure the Giants win their division smh”

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