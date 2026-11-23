Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter after being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Metcalf was involved in two separate altercations against the Eagles, both involving cornerback Cooper DeJean.
DeJean details second-half confrontation
Speaking after the game, DeJean revealed that Metcalf "almost" poked him in the eyes and "just missed" during a second-half confrontation between the two. However, the Eagles defender downplayed the incident, suggesting it was simply a result of the competitive intensity on the field rather than anything serious.
"Things like that happen in football. It wasn't anything crazy, no one was really saying anything, it was just two guys going at it."
The 23-year-old further explained how the confrontation unfolded, saying, "He was trying to block me, I was trying to get him off of me. Things like that and then it obviously carried over to whatever that was at the end when he got thrown out."
Also read | Brock Bowers not playing vs Broncos today as Raiders list TE inactive after Week 10 injury
Metcalf's altercations that led to ejection{{/usCountry}}
Also read | Brock Bowers not playing vs Broncos today as Raiders list TE inactive after Week 10 injury
Metcalf's altercations that led to ejection{{/usCountry}}
Metcalf was involved in two separate confrontations with Philadelphia players during Sunday's game. His first altercation came when he went after cornerback Cooper DeJean, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty. The Steelers receiver appeared to make contact with DeJean's eyes during their second clash, resulting in another flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and his ejection from the game.
He ended the outing with just one reception for two yards, two personal fouls and a dismissal.
Metcalf's history of disciplinary issues
This marked the third ejection of his NFL career. Metcalf has built a history of on-field disciplinary issues over his eight seasons in the NFL, and his exit on Sunday drew a mix of boos and cheers from Eagles fans as he made his way to the locker room.
The 28-year-old was also involved in a confrontation with a Detroit Lions fan last December. Although officials did not witness the incident and he avoided an ejection, the NFL later handed him a two-game suspension.
McCarthy speaks on Metcalf’s ejection
Following Sunday's ejection, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy criticized Metcalf's actions, calling them "unacceptable."
Also read | Broncos' legend and ESPN broadcaster Tom Jackson recently underwent back surgery; ex-teammate calls death ‘unexpected’
“We’ll sit down and address everything,” McCarthy said. “Especially, we need him. We need him in those games, and that’s not acceptable to get thrown out of the game. He’s one of the 48. It’s about everything we do through the week is to put those guys in position to be successful,” the coach added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.