Duke star Kimari Robinson breaks silence amid criticism for swatting away female staffer: ‘I was completely wrong’

Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson has issued a public apology for swatting at an athletic trainer who was providing care to one of his teammates. The incident, which was broadcast and subsequently went viral, took place during the Blue Devils' defeat against UNC on Saturday following a concerning injury to Duke safety DaShawn Stone.

Kimari Robinson issues apology

Duke lost 24-20 to UNC after a late interception, then cornerback Kimari Robinson faced criticism over a sideline incident involving a trainer treating safety DaShawn Stone. (X@RGIII)

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In a statement shared on social media, Robinson expressed regret for his actions and noted that he had already offered a private apology to the trainer following the game.

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"I want to publicly apologize to the member of our training staff for how I acted toward her during Saturday's game. I was completely wrong, and she did not deserve that," Robinson said. "Immediately after the game, I apologized to her personally and checked to make sure she was okay."

Deep Dive Why did Kimari Robinson swipe at the Duke athletic trainer? Robinson said he was scared that his injured teammate, DaShawn Stone, might be seriously hurt. He acknowledged that his concern did not excuse how he treated the trainer. Did Kimari Robinson apologize to the athletic trainer? Yes. Robinson said he apologized to her personally after the game and later issued a public apology, saying, “I was completely wrong.” Has Duke disciplined Kimari Robinson for the incident? The related reports said Duke had not issued an official statement or announced disciplinary action against Robinson at the time of publication.

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Kimari Robinson faces backlash for swatting away female staff member

{{^usCountry}} Stone sustained an injury during the third quarter of Duke's 24-20 defeat against UNC and remained in the game temporarily. Medical personnel brought a stretcher to the field for Stone. However, he managed to walk back to the locker room independently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stone sustained an injury during the third quarter of Duke's 24-20 defeat against UNC and remained in the game temporarily. Medical personnel brought a stretcher to the field for Stone. However, he managed to walk back to the locker room independently. {{/usCountry}}

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Prior to Stone's departure, Robinson remained positioned near his injured teammate throughout the medical evaluation. When the trainer attempted to guide Robinson away from the situation, he forcefully pushed her arm aside. The video of this interaction circulated widely on Saturday, drawing considerable criticism from viewers regarding Robinson's reaction.

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Robinson and Stone's bond

Robinson and Stone, both redshirt juniors in Duke's secondary, have been part of the Blue Devils' roster for four years together.

Duke's defeat to its in-state rival followed a crucial interception by Tar Heels defensive back Kenton Dopson III, who picked off Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget with just 19 seconds left on the clock, securing a four-point victory. The Blue Devils' next challenge is an ACC conference matchup against UVA (4-3), scheduled for Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.